Nobody Knows How To Choose the MVP

There are three schools of thought choosing the MVP. (1) Pick the guy who did the most with the least. (2) Pick the best player on the best team. (3) Choose the guy who should have won the year before.

With his dude clearly in the hunt, Mike Brown has decided to align himself with one of these philosophies, making the early push for LeBron.

“I think your team has to win,” Brown said. “At the end of the day, you understand that some people are going to say, ‘Well, what’s their record? Where are they sitting at in the conference?’ And you understand how that is a factor. I have not looked at LeBron’s numbers, but his numbers are probably the same this year as they were last year and the year the before, and the talk is he is the leading guy right now. The main difference in my opinion is where our record sits.”

Brown might as well just come right out and said, “If our record is better than Miami’s, you gotta take LeBron over Dwyane Wade.” But you (and Brown) know damn well that if the Cavs were fourth in the East, he’d be saying something completely different, probably arguing that the guy who does the most with the least needs to take home the hardwood. The truth is, nobody knows how to make the choice.

It’s almost better that way though. I’d hate if the NBA organized some corporate committee to sit down and deliberate on the criteria for choosing the best player in the League. It’s vague for a reason. And this applies to all sports. Look at the NFL – their MVP bounces around from being the best player on the best team (Tom Brady in 2007) to the guy who puts his team on his back and carries them into the playoffs, even if they’re not top dogs (Peyton Manning in 2008).

Would you like there to be a set way to judge the NBA MVP?

Source: Real GM