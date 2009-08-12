Nobody Wants Quentin Richardson

While it’s hard for me to fathom nobody even offering the veteran’s minimum to Allen Iverson, I can understand why teams don’t want to sign the future first-ballot Hall of Famer this off-season. But if there’s one player in the League that it seems nobody wants, that player would have to be Quentin Richardson.
It’s safe to say that there has been nobody traded more this off-season than Q. After ending the season on the Knicks, look at what his summer has been:
June 25, 2009: Traded by the Knicks to the Grizzlies for Darko Milicic and cash considerations
July 17, 2009: Traded by the Grizzlies to the Clippers for Zach Randolph
July 20, 2009: Traded by the Clippers to the Timberwolves for Sebastian Telfair, Mark Madsen and Craig Smith
And now word out of Minnesota is that David Kahn said there is a chance Richardson will be moved before the end of the week. Wow.
Maybe it’s the fact that the nine-year veteran is slated to make $9,352,500 this season – which would be second only to Al Jefferson‘s $12 million price tag. Or the fact that Q shoots less than 40% from the floor for his career. But whether or not he gets traded this week, you know he’ll add a couple more teams to his NBA resume this season as his expiring contract is one of the more favorable in the League.
But you gotta love what Kahn is doing. The other sizeable contract on the roster is Brian Cardinal‘s $6,750,000 that is also an expiring deal. If he can package those two for an All-Star, or sit on them until next summer where Chucky Atkins ($3,480,000) and Damien Wilkins ($3,300,000) also come off the books, the Timberwolves could make a huge splash in free agency.
Who wouldn’t want to come to a team with a core of Jefferson, Kevin Love, Corey Brewer, Jonny Flynn and the rights to Ricky Rubio? Plus with the addition of Kurt Rambis, it’d be a no-brainer.
A no brainer to live in Minnesota??? Yea right buddy. Show me ANY superstar who wants to go there and I’ll show you Halle Berry’s penis…
And besides Jefferson none of those other young boys ever did ANYTHING. Knock it off already. As much as you emphasize “marketing” in a major city on this site, you’re really going to write this nonsense about a star willingly signing to Minnesota? Stop it
Would I personally sign with Minny if they offered a contract? HELL YEA.
Would any legit ‘star’ sign with them over some of the other cities that could throw money their way? HELL NO!
Also, nobody wants Quentin because he only had one really good year, when Steve Nash was feeding him the ball and holding his hand…
You ever been to Minnie? Its not that bad…would almost rather live in Minnie than Dallas or Orlando (give me a few more bucks and choice aint hard). You go after the right FA (more mature, family oriented, Euro (?)), and it can happen. Go after some headcase like LeBaby and forget about it.
Q-Rich is being passed around the league like a whore in a gangbang porno…
Does Moesha even want Q anymore?
But the guy isn’t a bad player, lets make that clear. Starter material? probably not. Overpaid? you bet. But the guy can play defense, hit the three, he can play ball. He’d be a nice piece for a good team – if he wasn’t making 10 mil a year of course.
D-Wade to ‘Sota in 2010… hahahahaha….
@Aron P
You are kidding about players wanting to play with Jefferson, Love, Brewer, Flynn and the rights formerly known as Rubio right? Cause that’s just stupid.
The only guy in that bunch who has proven he should start in the NBA is Jefferson….so unless your aspiration is to play with a bunch of fringe starters…yeah..i’m sorry but nobody wants to play with them.
Q is the new SuperHead, he probably gonna write a book about it too…
Minneapolis is quite a nice city, except in the winter cold. Half the season’s games are on the road, and players live wherever they want (in the U.S. or otherwise) in the offseason.
I was as skeptical as anybody of MN’s new GM, Khan, after the draft but after reading this piece, he really might have a plan after all. Big Al is a beast, so if you put any top-notch playmaker on that team with the rest of their young core, then they would be a team to watch
Why in the hell does throwing in Rambis make it a no-brainer? What the hell has he done as a coach that everyone keeps patting this guy on the back? I can’t remember one decent game he has coached, though I do remember the McHale fore-arm shiver to his wind pipe. CLASSIC! The Wolves will be crap for a number of years, history has shown this to be an undeniable truth…
@ AP
Maybe I read this wrong, but did you really mean this?
“But you gotta love what Kahn is doing. The other sizeable contract on the roster is Brian Cardinal’s $6,750,000 that is also an expiring deal. If he can package those two for an All-Star”…..
Q and Cardinal for an all-star?
I’m out
Q and AI should just go play all by themselves in Seatle. I will guarantee them two can put 100 points a game.
@12 That whole last paragraph reaks of some serious sarcasm. At least one could only hope.
I don’t think anybody would come to minnesota for free unless they’re relatives to prince haha
but that’s 22882500 coming of the book next summer that’s a max deal player and two full MLE players added to that core could be a nice young time sometime in the future.
Yoooo had me dyin with that first comment. True though, the last superstar that wanted to be in Minnesota was Kirby Puckett.
Oh, and Al Jefferson is terrible. He might get 22 and 12 but he’s giving up 28 and 15. NO defense…at all.
“Plus with the addition of Kurt Rambis, it’d be a no-brainer.”
Wait, I thought you guys wanted Mark Jackson and Kurt Rambis was a terrible decision…
@KDizzle,
“Q and Cardinal for an all-star?”
A lot of teams would trade for them because of the expiring contracts. To get rid of some border-line all-star who isn’t producing (Rashad Lewis, Richard Jefferson) to the level of his contract.
Luol Deng also to be included in the list of bastard who make too much money and can’t produce.
@”white jesus”
al jefferson has no defense????????????????????????/
kill yourself
@Kobeef
If you’re a young free agent with talent, that’s a solid group of guys. You put LeBron with that crew and he’s happier than Wally Buckets and Big Ben.
@K Dizzle
100% That’s almost $17 million. That’s how you get a big-time free agent from a team that is going to lose him for nothing or wants to rid someone from their books for cap relief. You’d be surprised what teams do for an expiring contract.
@Chicagorilla
I like Kurt Rambis
lmao lebron wouldn’t even make the playoffs in the west with that team, sorry DIME MAGAZINE. LMAO. what lil girl wrote that?
maybe AP was reachin a lil bit wit the exaggeration but expiring contracts make deals in the nba lately if you havent noticed. and those are 4 GOOD expiring contracts. all this hatin is a lil over the top, though a lot are funny. so whatever haha i jus wanna speak on the shit too. minny could potentially be at the top of the west though with a few good players and they have a good chance at it. al jefferson is a moose down low.
some of you guys are crazy. think the knicks are better than the wolves? they dont even want to sign their 2 best players. the cav’s Now theres a pile of garbage without lebron.
Al jeff
K Love
Lebron
???????
Flynn/Rubio
that lineup beats everyone except the lakers last year
This draft didn’t exactly work out well for the Timberwolves. If they can manage to get Rubio signed and delivered, they should be pretty good in 2-3 years or so. If not, it could be even longer. Johnny Flynn is very under rated, even with his draft position. Love and Jefferson are good. They need a lot of pieces before they can make much noise, though.
knock knock- I think you are getting Lebron mixed up with Kobe Bryant. Lebron is the one that actually makes his teammates better (taking them deeper into the playoffs than they have any business being). Kobe is the guy that takes middling talent in the west to the lottery.
Just thought I should point that out before you go and embarrass yourself further.
Who in their right mind wants to go to play with Corey Brewer in Minnesota?
Stop smoking up before you write your articles.
40% career FG for a supposed shooter for 9 mil just ain’t cutting it.
Actually, Kevin Garnett wanted to be in Minnesota…Torii Hunter wanted to be in Minnesota…David Ortiz wanted to be in Minnesota…Chauncey Billups wanted to be in Minnesota…with the exception of head cases like Marbury, who forced a trade (which he admitted was the worst mistake he ever made), nearly anyone who is any good never wants to leave.
Elk Burg either ain’t never seen Al Jefferson play basketball or is just from Minnesota. It’s a proven fact Minnesota has the dumbest sports fans in the country. Let me guess…You liked the Love for Mayo trade AND the Foye for Roy trade, didn’t really like Mario Chalmers and loved the Marbury for Allen trade back in the day? Ya big dummy.
The reason why nobody wants Q is because he ran his mouth in New York for Danfonnie against Marscarry. Do that in the league and nobody will want you on their squad. Funny too is he never really came off here in New York. He went from being considered a gun to being a bum with a big mouth. The best place for him is Minni.