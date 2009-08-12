Nobody Wants Quentin Richardson

While it’s hard for me to fathom nobody even offering the veteran’s minimum to Allen Iverson, I can understand why teams don’t want to sign the future first-ballot Hall of Famer this off-season. But if there’s one player in the League that it seems nobody wants, that player would have to be Quentin Richardson.

It’s safe to say that there has been nobody traded more this off-season than Q. After ending the season on the Knicks, look at what his summer has been:

June 25, 2009: Traded by the Knicks to the Grizzlies for Darko Milicic and cash considerations

July 17, 2009: Traded by the Grizzlies to the Clippers for Zach Randolph

July 20, 2009: Traded by the Clippers to the Timberwolves for Sebastian Telfair, Mark Madsen and Craig Smith

And now word out of Minnesota is that David Kahn said there is a chance Richardson will be moved before the end of the week. Wow.

Maybe it’s the fact that the nine-year veteran is slated to make $9,352,500 this season – which would be second only to Al Jefferson‘s $12 million price tag. Or the fact that Q shoots less than 40% from the floor for his career. But whether or not he gets traded this week, you know he’ll add a couple more teams to his NBA resume this season as his expiring contract is one of the more favorable in the League.

But you gotta love what Kahn is doing. The other sizeable contract on the roster is Brian Cardinal‘s $6,750,000 that is also an expiring deal. If he can package those two for an All-Star, or sit on them until next summer where Chucky Atkins ($3,480,000) and Damien Wilkins ($3,300,000) also come off the books, the Timberwolves could make a huge splash in free agency.

Who wouldn’t want to come to a team with a core of Jefferson, Kevin Love, Corey Brewer, Jonny Flynn and the rights to Ricky Rubio? Plus with the addition of Kurt Rambis, it’d be a no-brainer.