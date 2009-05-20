Not Even Mr. October Could Help

What an evening! So it looks like all that Ricky Rubio to the Knicks talk can go to rest and we can just focus on Stephen Curry instead. So I arrived over at MSG and the place was packed. You could tell that Knicks fans are ready to start adding some pieces to their puzzle.

When the lottery coverage began, and they showed that Allan Houston brought Reggie Jackson for good luck, the place went wild. After each pick leading up to No. 8, the fans would cheer when they saw that no team below them snuck up into the Top 3. But when that envelope final came, you couldn’t hear a thing. When the Knicks’ placard was unveiled, it wasn’t boos but rather a sense that they’ll be winning the real lottery very soon…

My thoughts on the Knicks and the NBA Draft are this: they’re trading their pick. The problem with first round picks, and especially high ones, is that they command a lot of guaranteed money. With no desire to have any money locked up on the payroll, I bet that Donnie Walsh will trade this pick for either a guy with an expiring contract, or future first round picks past 2010. That way, when they’re winning championships and getting pick No. 30 every year, they’ll be able to end up with someone else’s top pick.