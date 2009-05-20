Not Even Mr. October Could Help

What an evening! So it looks like all that Ricky Rubio to the Knicks talk can go to rest and we can just focus on Stephen Curry instead. So I arrived over at MSG and the place was packed. You could tell that Knicks fans are ready to start adding some pieces to their puzzle.
When the lottery coverage began, and they showed that Allan Houston brought Reggie Jackson for good luck, the place went wild. After each pick leading up to No. 8, the fans would cheer when they saw that no team below them snuck up into the Top 3. But when that envelope final came, you couldn’t hear a thing. When the Knicks’ placard was unveiled, it wasn’t boos but rather a sense that they’ll be winning the real lottery very soon…
My thoughts on the Knicks and the NBA Draft are this: they’re trading their pick. The problem with first round picks, and especially high ones, is that they command a lot of guaranteed money. With no desire to have any money locked up on the payroll, I bet that Donnie Walsh will trade this pick for either a guy with an expiring contract, or future first round picks past 2010. That way, when they’re winning championships and getting pick No. 30 every year, they’ll be able to end up with someone else’s top pick.
I am going to say this very clearly:
LEBRON WILL NOT BE A KNICK.
Get over it.
Agrees with BI:
Cleveland is NOT about to let Lebron go to NY
Cleveland better hand Lebron a checkbook and let him write down a reasonable amount of money to pay him
When you play games, you really thought about the Department of your equipment well enough, your account than others, your gold enough … There are better! What you want to have here.come on..Let’s go!
Cleveland will be the stupidest club in all of sports if it lets go of LBJ… I mean, could you even imagine it???
Other than another blowjob from Phil Knight–what do the Knicks offer Lebron? The chance to leave a championship caliber squad for the worst owner in basketball (yeah, I said it! Dolan is fucking clown shoes and should be shipped far away from any position involved in making decisions of any kind) plus lose out on like $25M in the process…it just don’t make sense.
The Lebron to NYC is like Chewbacca living on Endor–it just don’t make sense.
And nobody walks away from MAX DEALS…not Ray Allen, KG, Steph, Michael Redd–they all stayed with shitty squads FOR THE MONEY, regardless of winning.
Seems all’ya are talking money only, so be it:
LBJ just has to figure out whether the difference in contract-money Cavs vs. Knicks is greater than the plus he will get in merchandize, star- value etc. revenue when in a big market like NYC.
Now, say, the contract difference is 3 M p.a. over 8 years.
Seriousely, you don’t think he can make that much more in LBJ-goodies sales in NYC compared to what’s essentially Acron Ohio?
Just watch what happend to Tim Duncan and you know why LeBron is goin’ to NYC… (or Brooklyn)
Yeah Duncan ended up winning 4 rings fool…
I’m confused… why can’t the Cavs offer LeBron a max contract as well? Or are people saying the Knicks cannot offer a max contract?
I personally think his star value COULD go down by going to the Knicks because it is clearly all about personal gain. One thing I dislike about LeBron is that he seems to be all about himself and his business at times.
Cavs can offer the most money and I don’t see him getting much more additional merchandising eing in NY. the man is already everywhere. It’s about the person himself, not what team he’s on. Plus it’s his hometown.
Realistically, I see Joe Johnson, Nash, and maybe Dirk. Or NY can hold and offer Dwight in 2011.
Dwight to New York lmfao yeah right he likes Florida he might go to Miami but not NYC
ORL has a habit of losing All-Star centers to big cities.
Clippers should trade Camby to the Knicks for the 8th pick
look, the chances of lebron going to new york are small. we knicks fan actually understand that. but dont tell me him staying in cleveland is better for him. historically, if he comes to ny and delivers a championship, his place in nba history will be so far beyond anything he ever accomplishes in cleveland. sorry, but its just true. if reggie miller did the same thing to the hawks instead of the knicks in the 90s, would miller be nearly as relevant today?
The market doesn’t matter it is all about Star Power He would make the same money with OKC or Memphis with endorsements. I hope he stays in Cleveland I don’t want any of you Bandwagon LeBron fans claiming the Knicks.
KNICKS UP! all the rest down!!
Do you think the Knicks have a better chance of getting him if he wins a ring before 2010 or not?