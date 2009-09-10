Not Everyone Loves Michael Jordan

Tomorrow, the national sports media will be all about all things Michael Jordan (come here for our own special coverage – not only will we be at the ceremony, but we will also be rolling out our own unique MJ content that will be different from the same stuff you can get at every other outlet). And with good reason.
And you can bet that 99.9% of all coverage will be of the loving/adoring/fawning variety, with lots and lots of video montages of Mike exacting his wrath on legions of NBA opponents. But not everyone will be up for blindly celebrating MJ and his legacy, most notably fans of the Washington Wizards, also, arguably, for good reason. For example, take the piece posted on BulletsForever today by Mike Prada, who, like many (if there are actually “many”) Wizards fans out there, is asking himself, “How should I feel about this?”
While Prada recognizes and gives unequivocal respect to Mike’s Bulls playing career, MJ’s Wizards hit list, when laid out so starkly, is quite frankly a train wreck. From the post:
But I also can’t help but feel bitter about his time in DC, a tenure dominated by Jordan often putting his own interests above the good of the team. Maybe he meant well, maybe he didn’t, but it’s tough to deny that Jordan did not elevate the Wizards to a level that anyone should be proud of. Two straight 37-win seasons are a failure, even for the Wizards.
During Jordan’s tenure as an executive and a player, he made the following wrong moves:
* He drafted Kwame Brown
* He hired Leonard Hamilton
* He traded Rip Hamilton for Jerry Stackhouse
* He hired a coach proven to stink at handling young players (Doug Collins), even though he had a young team.
* He forced the Wizards to play a half-court style that benefited him, but did not necessarily benefit guys like Rip Hamilton, Courtney Alexander, Kwame Brown and Tyronn Lue.
* He balked at coming off the bench at the start of the 2002/03 season, instead forcing his way into the lineup and messing up his best free agent’s confidence (Larry Hughes).
* He didn’t do a great job of sharing the spotlight with his co-star, whether it was Rip Hamilton or Jerry Stackhouse.
Those are just a few. He had some successes, but the bottom line is that he mostly failed.
Decades from now, how will history remember MJ’s Wizards legacy?
but didn’t mj make people pay attention to the wiz for once?
He tarnished his legacy with those Wizards years
decades from now, history wont remember Jordan’s Wizards legacy at all
WOW.. Really?..The wizards organization is totally destroyed because of jordan?…LOL. Like anyone else could’ve made them a championship contender.
When your best free agent is Larry Hughes…your team has ISSUES. When you’ve got issues like that, adding MJ in a wheel chair would be good for the team.
As a Wizards fan I can assure you that I won’t remember his time with Washington at all when I look at his legacy 20 years from now, probably because I want to forget it. In Jordan’s defense he did move the extremely bloated contract of Juwan Howard, and gave us the glory years of Laettner, and Hubert Davis, although Etan Thomas was a nice pick up in that trade.
1st, that polish?
Jordan, like many other star bball players do not make good GMs. They might be able to size up talent on the court, but once they remove themselves from the court they suck (just ask my Knicks and their experience w/ Isiah, or Minny with McHale).
@Butcher – Ja wyraznie wiem o czym piszesz, nie pomysl ze jestes jedyny kto polski zna…
His Wizards career was basically a bust and it looks like his job with the Bobcats might be falling into the same category
The Wizard years were a last desperate grasp at some spotlight on the court. He should have gone out on top, and with more dignity than using his history to force a starting spot past his prime. And let’s not forget all the press about how someone had to give up their all-star spot because Jordan somehow ‘deserved it’ more. Alot of good players end their careers a year or two after they should have.
If Jordan had just played for the Wiz, not such a big deal. No one really talks about Willie Mays on the Mets or Johnny Unitas on the Chargers.
It was his “management”…or lack of that is what brought tarnish to his legacy.
I’m a Bulls/Wizards fan, and I’m happy about what he brought to the Wizards: hype. As therealest said, no one ever paid attention to us before, but when MJ played, at least it raised heads.
The same way history sees Shaq being swept in the NBA Finals, Kobe and his 3 airball in the playoffs, Lebron being swept in the NBA Finals etc
In Decades to come MJ’s Legacy will officially end with that shot against the jazz. Like The Matrix Sequels his wizard career will have never happened
I don’t think the hall is for what you did when you were too old or for what you did after you stopped playing…
who gives a fuck about his wizards legacy?
who gives a fuck about his wizards legacy? THE REASON PEOPLE EVEN TALK ABOUT THE WIZARDS IS BECAUSE OF JORDAN.
Mike did and does NOTHING for the Black Community. It’s a damn shame too. Dude is a puppet. With the influence he once had and to some degree STILL has he should take a definitive stance on SOMETHING relevant. In that regard he disgusts me.
Basketball wise though, on the court, I love the guy.
^^^^ it’s every well known/powerful black man’s responsibility to “give back” to his race? race is an ascribed trait, not an achieved one. maybe he needs to “give back” to north carolina or maybe his high school or the people around him who made him better but just because he’s black, he needs to “give back” to the black community? idiotic. it’s a privilege, not a right to receive help from people of your own “group”.
If you want to know more about Micheal’s years in D.C. Read the book “When Nothing Else Matters” Michael Jordan’s Last Comeback by Michael Leahy I guarantee you won’t be able to put it down.
The only folks who will care about MJ’s Wizards stint are Wizards fans, and MJ-haters. That’s about it. MJ will always be seen as a Chicago Bull first…
Kwame Brown was a bum in high school. Can’t believe MJ decided on him.
dime always being of the other oppinion and stressing it gets annoying. think about it guys and get the objectivity back. you’re journalists goddamn.
Nola either you’re a moron or non black. You’re damn right its his DUTY to give back to the African American community, especially since we’re the ones who spend BILLIONS making him the rich ass Icon he is… He should feel a sense of pride in his race if not obligated to uplift his people through helping back.
Its a PRIVELEGE to be supported and adorned.
Black people definitely need to start holding our celebrities (especially the ones we MADE celebrities ) to a higher standard when it comes to giving back. Michael Jordan should be ashamed of his damn self. And so should you bruh
The main problem I see with “giving back to your black community” is that, without going into a huge racist drama, etc, it’s just as racist saying that as if I were to say “Steve Nash should give back to white folks with at least one lazy eye”. I’d be crucified for a comment like that.
Why can’t he just “give back to his community” (including high school, college, city he played in, etc)?
If you’re not Black and you don’t already understand it, you’re not gonna understand where Yoooo is coming from, nor will you understand why Jim Brown talks about Tiger Woods like he does.
The whole “social responsibility” thing is indeed tricky, and it’s obviously anyone’s personal choice how much and where they choose to get involved. But if you grew up Black in America, there’s no way you don’t feel obligated to give back to the community. At least that’s how it is where I come from.
Well Said AB…
It’s my personal belief that with great power comes great responsiblity. With the dilapidated state of the African American community (yes it still is even though Barack is the Prez) Mike should seize his popularity for the embetterment of his people. I’m entitled to feel that, especially coming from where I come from.
Why would you keep giving back to people who already have when there are people in need? How does that even make ANY kind of sense? Give back to UNC for what? To help them get more recruits to win more chips to bring in more money to fatten the pockets of the rich white guy at the top of it all??
How can you possibly justify NOT giving back to a people, especially when they are YOUR people, when they are in need?
Italians give back to Italians, Chinese to Chinese, Hispanics to Hispanics, Haitians to Haitians and so on and so forth… A lot of member of the African American community who find themselves swimming in the money give back to some white family already set.
Like it or Love it. Agree or Not, it’s truth
While we’re here, if I hear one more person say “C’mon, we elected Obama president! That ‘racism’ thing is old,” there’s gonna be a misunderstanding.
Im SUPER tired of that whole Obamas the prez racism is dead nonsense. Eff outta here with that
Jordan was dropping 20ppg as 40 yr old man. For many players that would be cosidered career years! Tarnished legacy!? Did we really expect him to be running around dunking on cats circa ’88?
Wow, skipped to the bottom before posting.
@ yooooo
I think it’s a waste of time to blame black celebrities for the current state of black America. The only thing we can fairly ask of athletes is that they conduct themselves in positive manner. If you had jordan’s influence, what would you do differently? Give $20 to every black man on the street?
who gives a shit about the wizards…
Who’s blaming black celebrties for the state of the African American community? I dont think I ever said “Michael Jordan is the reason they smoke crack in the hood”…
Jordan doesn’t take a stance on ANYTHING. Nor does he hold camps or back down his prices on his WAY too overpriced shoes… He is INVISIBLE in the African American community, unless he gets popped by TMZ partying it up with the future class of Girls Gone Wild class of ’13… He missed out on a generation of giving back to the black community. It’s time for him to step up.
You don’t think if Mike had 20 speeches a year in Urban communities where there were even as little as 2 or 3 hundred little black boys in there that he wouldnt have an effect on at least a handfull?? For many kids he is like a God (as messed up as that is) and he does nothing but look cool on the sidelines and push sneakers like nobodys business… I just wanna walk up to him and tell him “Damn Mike, say SOMETHING. ANYTHING.”
Barack hails from the state where Mike is King. Give the brother an appearance, get on the campaign trail or SOMETHING, I mean damn. All he did was give this weak ass Barack endorsement in the quietest of forums. I dont get why he can’t just stand for something while little black boys who idolize him are falling for nothing… Dying trying to get enough to buy pair of his shoes…
history won’t remember jordan as a wizard, but a bull and only that. the pedastal we’ve placed him on as a society will only choose to elevate him and anyone that says otherwise won’t really get paid much attention to. there’s so many positives to pull from mike that nobody will really even want to focus on the bad. yeah, they’ll be there and discussed but not nearly as scrutinezed as another players. they’ll be swept under a rug and we’ll all remember him crowning ewing, the ’88 dunk contest w/ ‘nique, the long shorts, all the jordan collection, the rings, the game winners, etc. mike as a whole…overall…means more to the game then the negatives will allow. its really just that simple.
and yoooo and austin,
i’m w/ you 100%. there’s not a lot of accountability in our community. there’s too much of the sink or swim mentality. you two have said a lot of what i wouldve said, especially you, yoooo. its not a pretty truth, but the fact that the african american community is so distraught isn’t based on one man or woman’s decisions/actions, but the lack of a lotta ppl not doing anything. one person can’t and won’t change the image we have in society. obama won’t change that. oprah won’t change it. will smith won’t change that. and for DAMN sure not BET’s sorry ass station, which needs to be cancelled immediately. its up to a bunch of everyday, around the way ppl. strides have been made, i’m not negating that at all, but overall…not yet.
its like the segment chris rock had on his show YEAAAAARS ago (yeah, i went way back. lol), where he had the skit about how black ppl are almost “there”. season 2, check it out. no matter how good somethings going, some dumb shit happens to knock us all the way back. i hear what yoooo’s saying. just the fact that someone who’s been such a prominent figure to the the WORLD for so long to make a statement of any sort to show support to a positive outcome for the black community wouldve been huge. i’ll say it like this and then be done w/ it: had mike gone to darfur instead of tracy mcgrady, do you think ppl wouldve listened then…
exactly.
Shit a good subject and i gotta shake the work spot..
My 2 cents! Yooooooo is right on with it..
@ Nola.. Your cant be black because you cant see where this is coming from.. And if you are black you aint been nowhere near the hood and seen what comes from being it and being in such a depraved enviroment.. it aint just being ghetto on the corner for 4-5 hours a day.. Its a real F@#KED lifestyle that makes other black men who aint trying to live like that wonder where is those kids/young men direction at??
And for someone like Jordan (who could give nothing but direction to more than most) to never say anything is wrong with kids shooting themselves for his shoes AND HE KNOWS IT, he needs a serious reality check..
But he’ll never get it cuz he’s a sports god..
I grow up watching MJ, hearing those words are hurtful to me… but its the fact we cant deny it…
MJ’s legacy would have been on a whole new level had he brought the Wizards to the playoffs when he played… He has as great as a player as he was as bad as an executive (so far)…
This guy MJ doesnt even have an AAU team! LOL, how CRAZY is that???
Me and my best friend have our OWN AAU squad and we sent 4 kids D1 this year. Dave Laury (Western Kentucky), Jameel Grace (Southern), Yvon Raymond (St. Peters), Mike Spence (UM East. Shore) and like 3 more on to D2’s. Memorial Park AAU squad ask about us! And me and my homey are only 24 man, with no major connections like MJ has.
You asked in your cynical ass tone if I’d give every black man on the street $20, and the answer is no. But I’d give them my time every once and a while. I’d do food drives and campaign to help our kids get better education. I’d take a political stance. I’d be SEEN AND HEARD that’s for damn sure… And If I’m lying I’m flying… Dead ass I do this event in Jersey once a month called the heART Gallery. It aint about the money or anything. My main thing with the heART Gallery, is getting young people (be they white, black, asian or whatever) that have a product or service to offer a platform to present that service to their peers and people who can help them get where they’re trying to go. I’ve had people up from DC and people down from Brooklyn I want to continue to grow to the point that the event will be like a referral service, where you can get anything and meet the people you need to meet that are on the same path as you. Come check it out, I think it may open your elmer glued eyes to see a different side of life… We have live painting, live music, professional photography, poets and the whole nine. And the event is only $7 all night WITH free wine tasting… the next one is Sep. 27th at a spot called DOLCE in Elizabeth, NJ real dope spot btw on 17 Broad St… DIME FAM COME OUT. I wont charge you AND I’ll buy you a drink…
I LOVE BLACK!… and white, and everything in between, lol
Yoooo, for more than half my life I’ve been a MJ fan. Too hear someone come out and say what you’ve been saying or writing for that matter is great. I must admitt your words bother me some because I’ve been a huge MJ fan and I buy my children Jordan Shoes and clothes because my parents weren’t able to afford to buy them for me. Anyway, I hear ya on how people should take care of their own, whether it be putting on clinics, camps, opening up businesses in underprivilaged areas, talking seminers, and establishing a sports/education program that will benefit the community. This would be a huge responsbility to take on, but I’m sure MJ can pull something off to help out black communities. By the way I am not from a black community, but I come from a similiar social setting as the black communities. Dime, why not give some ink to peeps like Yoooo?
i remember 1 thing about mj’s wiz day..i am an mj fan..did not like him playing for the wiz but i do remember kb dropped his own verison of the double nickle at staples for mj’s last game!! kb aka the black mamba did rock some dope jays that year including the tb iii at the all star game and concords….holla!!! all and all congrats mj on the HOF for the GOAT!!!!
Here is A.I giving back. :)
[www.youtube.com]
@ Yooooo
If you were in MJ’s stand and you were getting paid millions of $$$, would you do that ‘give back to the black community thing’? I doubt it, man. I guess you’re just mad coz you ain’t him. You don’t experience the fame that he is enjoying. Just let him be brotha. Leave him alone.
Yoooo,
To be clear, my cynicism was directed towards this Jordan-to-the-rescue mentality going around. If what you said about your community work is true, then I have nothing but props for what you and your friends have done.
I have an issue with your earlier comments because you seem to be saying Jordan should be speaking up just for the sake of saying something. Personally, I think that’s phony and insincere. Giving back should not be about getting on TV or being “Seen and Heard”
You also claimed that it was the community that turned MJ into a star. Tell me, how so? did the community help develop his skills? polish his charisma? tell me what part (specifically) the community played in the development of Michael Jordan.
My point is MJ doesn’t owe anything to anybody. He got to where he is on his own, and all anyone else did was spend money to watch him play basketball. I’d like to see him in the community as much as anyone else but neither you, I or the community have the right to demand anything from him.
kurwa, ja znam co vy rozpravace. ja mam rad Polska. Ja Slovak… :-)
@ arisloco – once again let me reiterate… I DO THE THINGS JORDAN COULD/SHOULD DO. If you give me a bigger platform with deeper pockets ID DO MORE. Point blank, period. Have your doubts all you want to, I put my credentials up. If you care to look into them I’ll send you whatever you need. Just because you feel like you wouldnt do anything, doesnt mean everybody else has that same epicenter mentality…
@Nappy – I never said it was Jordan to the rescue. Im not putting the weight of the black community on Jordans back. I’m saying he could help ease the load. He could do SOMETHING. If not political (which I understand because politics are very sensitive in this here country) then just make an appearance somewhere. Give some kids some hope man. A kind word. He has the biggest plateau in the WORLD to draw attention to HUGE societal issues. He just does nothing man… NOTHING…
As far as how the community turned MJ into a star that’s obvious. His hardwork and skill put him in the fishbowl, our admiration puts food in the bowl. Those Major corps like Nike, McDonalds, Gatorade, Coke recognize that people LOVE him. So because of the love and support the PEOPLE give him, he is able to eat off of these lucrative deals. Nobody makes themselves into stars (well pre-internet anyway. now you just say you’re someone and you are) people have to buy into you as a person first. So in that regard, his success off the basketball court should be attested as much to his fans love of that MAN as much as the work that man put in ALONE
Wow, I’ve never seen a conversation on this site so full of intellect. Everything has already been said as far as MJ and his charity (or lack there of), but I think some things were missed. He does do a lot ton of charity work, but it’s not directed at the black community. He has said on many occasions that he doesn’t like to talk about his charities in public. That could be a cop out who knows.
Does he need to do more for the black community, hell yes! How has the black community helped him…we are him. Everything from the bald head, to the tongue, to the flamboyant skills, that all comes from the black community. It comes from Rucker Park, Dr. J, Earl Manigult, David Thompson, and other guys that are unknown throughout the earlier streetball eras where not all black people were given a fair chance at succeeding in pro sports (or Amateur sports for that matter).
Mike should feel obligated to do more, and who knows maybe he does. He is only in his mid 40’s so he still has time. He’s not quite Jim Brown and Bill Russell, but not many athletes are. Where was Magic Johnson? last I heard movie theatres ain’t really helping the poor. Where was Wilt Chamberlin, G.Gervin, Big O, Clyde Drexler, Hakeem, Ewing, the Admiral, Karl Malone? None of these guys are giving back to the young black community who REALLY need them.
Not everyone in the hood is a gun bussin, pants sagging, drug peddling, crip/blood/vice lord/GD. 80% of the hood is just regular people who happen to live in a bad area. they grew up there so they don’t know any different. Having someone like MJ (and in Chicago’s case Derrick Rose) speak to them on a personal level could do wonders for my people. I grew up on the same block that Isiah Thomas was raised on (they even filmed part of the Mary Thomas movie there) and he was a major part of me and my friends ambitions to make it out. Isiah’s story gave us hope and it was very close to home. I imagine that D.Rose is the same way in Englewood.
MJ on the other hand didn’t grow up in the hood, but he sells plenty of shoes there. I had friends who were beat and shot for their Jordan’s. We were only allowed to wear our Jordan’s, months after they were out of style so no one would take them from us… I was 12! 12 years old and afraid to wear my idols shoes because someone would rob me for them. Perhaps there was something MJ could have done, maybe lower the price or stop selling them. Or just speak on it publicly. He didn’t. He doesn’t even care about the sweat shops that build the shoes.
He is still MJ though, and the GOAT when it comes to bball.
Magic actually does a TON of charity work for the black community… But those other guys should step it up too, I’m not holding them UNACCOUNTABLE. But Jordan has/had the largest platform of ANY athlete EVER, and did NOTHING with it to give back to the people who MADE him what he is… It’s just sad.
Chicagorilla I appreciate the insight, not just because it’s in compliance with my sentiments. But because it’s truth.
