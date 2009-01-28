Not Your Average All-Star Teams

A couple months ago, I suggested the NBA should change its All-Star process. No, I’m not in favor of doing away with fan voting; I just think the All-Star ballot itself needs a makeover. As I said then:

With the way the game is going, as the concept of the true center continues to dwindle and with more power forward/center hybrid players than ever, the ballot should be divided as follows: Point Guards (one starter)

Wings (two starters)

Big Men (two starters) Nine times out of 10, on every level, an All-Star game is only as good as the point guards who are running the show. Changing the ballot to separate the true point guards from the two-guards (who’d be in the “Wings” category) ensures that you have at least a couple of PG’s on each team’s roster, and most likely will have one true PG on the court at all times.

Yesterday, AP filled out his All-Star rosters. Under my proposed ballot makeover, here’s how my 2009 All-Stars would look:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PG – Chris Paul

W – Kobe Bryant

W – Brandon Roy

B – Tim Duncan

B – Yao Ming

PG – Tony Parker

W – Carmelo Anthony

W – Kevin Durant

B – Dirk Nowitzki

B – Shaquille O’Neal

X – Chauncey Billups

X – Pau Gasol

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PG – Devin Harris

W – Dwyane Wade

W – LeBron James

B – Kevin Garnett

B – Dwight Howard

PG – Jameer Nelson

W – Danny Granger

W – Joe Johnson

B – Chris Bosh

B – Antawn Jamison

X – Mo Williams

X – Ray Allen

NOTES

* The toughest snub was Al Jefferson, but I had to get at least one of the Suns in (Shaq), and the Lakers deserve two All-Stars (Gasol). Like Gary Payton said on “NBA Gametime,” Big Al deserves an apology from Kevin McHale for surrounding him with a bad team.

* Each of the West’s current top eight seeds are represented. I wasn’t able to do the same for the East; the Sixers, Pistons and Bucks don’t have a rep. Tayshaun Prince would have been the guy for Detroit, but as a Wing, he hasn’t been on Danny Granger’s level and I felt it was more important for the Cavs and Celtics to get two players in. I don’t feel too bad about Philly and Milwaukee, though, ’cause they’re still under-.500.

* Why Ray Allen over Paul Pierce? It was close, but to me it seems that when Boston has been at their best, it’s coincided with Ray being at his best. Purely a matter of perception. And Vince Carter has been better than Ray, but the C’s deserve two All-Stars.

* Yao isn’t just starting due to the fan vote. He’s been carrying Houston while T-Mac and Artest go in and out of the lineup, averaging 19.6 points, 9.5 boards and 1.7 blocks. Jefferson has better numbers and even outplayed Yao when they went head-to-head, but Yao’s done more with his team (Houston won that head-to-head matchup).