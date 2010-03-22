Note To Raja Bell: Don’t Waste Your Time In New York

It’s seems like any player who can still breathe gets a look from the Knicks these days. That’s why it’s no surprise that New York is apparently debating whether or not they should sign Raja Bell, who’s still recovering from left wrist surgery. After being waived by the Warriors this weekend – in favor of keeping former D-Leaguer Reggie Williams for the rest of the season – Mike D’Antoni‘s former Sun could get a late-season tryout. But if I’m Raja, I’d stay the hell away.
Assuming he did sign with the Knicks, Bell probably wouldn’t be healthy until the final four games of the year, which are against Orlando, Miami, Washington and Toronto. When asked by the New York Post if he would consider making the move, team president Donnie Walsh said, “If we did do something like that, it would be to show we liked him.”
Liked him? For what? Bell will be 34 years old next season, entering his 11th NBA season. The only thing they should like him for is an assistant coaching job to guard LeBron in practice. I’ve been a fan of Raja’s for years, but after playing only six games this season, it makes no sense to risk further injury (Gilbert Arenas anyone?) by coming back to play a couple games for a non-playoff team.
What do you think? Should the Knicks sign Bell? Should Bell sign with the Knicks? Or should he just heal the rest of the season?
Raja Bell was a pretty good player when he was in the Suns. I remember him being a consistent 3 point shooter and a gritty defender. Gone are those days though. But he had a good career. No sense of rushing back right now for the Knicks??? just rest up and get a better season next year Raja!
Yup he’s the guy who clotheslined Kobe. Suc a douchebag!!!!!!
Yup he’s the guy who clotheslined Kobe. My hero!
there are only like 10 games left in the season.
whats the benefit for either side?!!?
They just want to sign him to make the Knick lineup more attractive for LeBron and other free agents…
the Knick lineup is more attractive WITHOUT Bell
He’d be better off with the Celtics or Spurs. Why not sign for a contender?
I think mothers from the PTA would run the KNicks better than it’s been managed these past years. Incompetence at its peak. How can people get payed so much to suck at what they do. How many teams scouts,Gm’s & coaches are on the same pages. D’Antoni came to NY for the money & that’s all. It wasn’t for NYC,fans or the players. He went with the top $$ & ability to take Gallinari with the 1st round pick. At least I’ll give my a guy a chance to succeed.
fuck no stay the hell away raja..for ur career please dont go to new york.
He should come back to the Suns where he’s loved, he had problems with Terry Porter and he is history now. Another wing defender would be great for us (actualy, Shawn Marion would be perfect for us, but thanks to Steve Kerr…)
He may as well shut it down for the season if he doesn’t any offers from a contender or a playoff team. I doubt he’d get bullshit from D’Antoni but the Knicks aren’t going anywhere.
Steve Kerr is the worst GM in the NBA
What the heck would be the point? Bad idea…ver bad idea.
very* bad idea.
f the knicks. i can’t wait to see all the top fa’s pass on the knicks this summer and then they have to overpay some mediocre players just to field a team and destroy their cap space AGAIN. raja should just go to china so he can get his face busted up from waaaaaay downtown by the starbury…
[www.youtube.com]
Kobe had it coming. He was a jerk the whole game and the refs just let him get away with all that crap. Kobe was just actin’ tough because he knew on the court he was relatively safe. But in a back alley? My money’s on Raja every time.
Raja’s the man for standing up to Kobe. Just like Chris Childs was for catching Kobe with a fast 1-2 back in the day.
That’s not Raja Bell. That’s OBAMA!