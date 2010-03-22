Note To Raja Bell: Don’t Waste Your Time In New York

It’s seems like any player who can still breathe gets a look from the Knicks these days. That’s why it’s no surprise that New York is apparently debating whether or not they should sign Raja Bell, who’s still recovering from left wrist surgery. After being waived by the Warriors this weekend – in favor of keeping former D-Leaguer Reggie Williams for the rest of the season – Mike D’Antoni‘s former Sun could get a late-season tryout. But if I’m Raja, I’d stay the hell away.

Assuming he did sign with the Knicks, Bell probably wouldn’t be healthy until the final four games of the year, which are against Orlando, Miami, Washington and Toronto. When asked by the New York Post if he would consider making the move, team president Donnie Walsh said, “If we did do something like that, it would be to show we liked him.”

Liked him? For what? Bell will be 34 years old next season, entering his 11th NBA season. The only thing they should like him for is an assistant coaching job to guard LeBron in practice. I’ve been a fan of Raja’s for years, but after playing only six games this season, it makes no sense to risk further injury (Gilbert Arenas anyone?) by coming back to play a couple games for a non-playoff team.

What do you think? Should the Knicks sign Bell? Should Bell sign with the Knicks? Or should he just heal the rest of the season?

