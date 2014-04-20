Noted Rim Protector, Kyle Korver, Swats Roy Hibbert

No one will ever accuse Kyle Korver of being a rim protector. That was obviously a joke. But the 6-7 Creighton grad isn’t just a three-point specialist. Well, he is, and he does it better than anyone else in the league, but he showed some defensive tenacity against an actual rim protector during Atlanta’s surprising Game 1 performance in Indiana on Saturday.

As we write this, the 8-seeded Hawks are leading the Pacers in Indiana, 87-70, with eight minutes left in the fourth. Still, it was Korver’s block on Roy Hibbert in the second quarter that had us stupefied.

When Kyle Korver is swatting you, something is wrong. Hibbert might have apologized for his comments about selfish teammates late in the regular season, but the Pacers need the same bruising center that terrified Miami fans in during the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals.

(video via beyond the buzzer)

