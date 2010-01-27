Nothing wrong with “Lifetime Achievement” All-Stars

Asked why he picked Shaq for his All-Star roster but railed against Allen Iverson being voted in, NBA TV’s Chris Webber offered one of the weakest arguments I’ve seen since the stuttering attorney in My Cousin Vinny.
“Shaq actually has an impact on his team,” C-Webb said, pointing out that Cleveland has the best record in the League. “He’s the starting center on a good team.”
That was it. Nevermind that Shaq’s numbers (11.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 23 mpg) are worse than Al Horford and Kendrick Perkins — who also start at center for good teams — and worse than Brook Lopez, Andrew Bogut, David Lee, Joakim Noah, Jermaine O’Neal, Brendan Haywood, Andrea Bargnani, Sam Dalembert … almost every other starting center in the East. If anything, should you feel obligated to take one of Cleveland’s big men to Jerry Jones‘ Funhouse for All-Star, Anderson Varejao (8.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 30 mpg) would be the rightful guy. LeBron would never admit it publicly, but he’d much rather go into a foxhole with Varejao in a big game than Shaq right now.
Picking Shaq as a 2010 All-Star amounts to a “lifetime achievement” nod. Which I generally don’t have a problem with, but people like Webber and others arguing for Shaq (and Jason Kidd) need to just admit it rather than pretending like it’s anything but that.
As much as we all say sports is a “What have you done for me lately?” business, lifetime achievement recognition is a common theme. Magic Johnson got an All-Star nod in 1992 despite playing zero games that season. Vince Carter was publicly bullied into giving up his All-Star starting spot to Michael Jordan in ’03 because that year was MJ’s retirement party. In baseball, Cal Ripken Jr. made the 2001 All-Star Game and was served up a tee-ball pitch during the game so he could go out with a home run. Even in college, there have been instances of Heisman Trophy finalists getting the coveted invite for “lifetime achievement” purposes. Going beyond sports, you see the same thing with the Grammys, Oscars and Emmys.
Shaq would be this year’s Cal Ripken, and that’s OK. (Kidd to a lesser extent, with the fact that the game is in Dallas also helping his case.) Shaq’s primary advantage over that aforementioned group of East centers is in entertainment value, star power, and legacy. Even last season when he deserved to make the West All-Star squad and ended up copping co-MVP of the game, his biggest contribution to All-Star Weekend was simply being there. Shaq is one of the three most famous active basketball players in the world, along with Kobe and LeBron. When he’s at All-Star, it just makes the whole event feel official.
And, honestly, it’s the same case with Allen Iverson. Analysts and fans have been taking up torches protesting A.I.’s inclusion on the East roster because he’s averaging only 14.6 points and 4.3 assists and he missed Philly’s first month of the season. But clearly with the fans, there was a lifetime achievement element in play. For all we know, this could be the last year Iverson is even on the All-Star ballot, as he might be a backup or not even in the NBA next season. Like Shaq, he’s contributed a lot to the game over his career, and during his prime was among the most popular athletes in any sport. Like Shaq, he helped define an era.
For a game that is ultimately meaningless, All-Star is the NBA’s best opportunity to honor its outgoing icons. To put Shaq in that category probably makes a lot of us feel old, but it’s the reality of the situation. And admitting that his age played a bigger factor in his All-Star spot than his game, it would be something even an All-Star snub could understand.
Excellent! well done! this is why u are creme d la creme austin
I solely disagree with this. Let them earn their spot on the team like everybody else has to. “Lifetime Achievement” All-Stars sounds like a charity case to me. Just takes away from someone else more deserving. AI and T-Mac shouldnt even been on the ballet because of their ineffectiveness in the current season.
If Jason Kidd beat out the rest of the West guards to make the team, it would hardly be a “lifetime achievement” award. After watching Dime’s boy Devin Harris struggle mightily with the Nets, you might notice that Kidd is a starter on a team that is a half game off of the third best record in the NBA (which technically makes them 4th best, unless Denver loses their next game).
He’s #2 in the league in total assists, partly because he hasn’t missed a game due to injury a single time this year. He’s #2 in A/TO. He still steals the ball and plays decent defense night in and night out. He can even shoot the long ball better than ever.
Shaq…well, he’s big, and he’s good for a few soundbytes. Don’t compare the two in this context, please.
Kidd is having a better season than Shaq, but with so many guards in the West having a better season than Kidd, if he gets in it’s a total lifetime achievement/hometown pick.
Yeah, AI basically is in there for a lifetime achievement nod–as is Kevin Garnett who, based on season-to-date, has done less for his team this season than Pierce, Rondo, Allen or Perkins!
But this stuff is indeed not new, as I think even Kareem got one or 2 All Star games at the end of his career that were basically going-away gifts.
@ Dagwaller
WTF are u talkin about, both shaq and kidd are right now medicore talents at this point in there careers but playin on good teams..Not takin anything from Kidd, but Shaq actually has rings on top of all his individual milestones…
Why not just have an Old Skool All-Star game.
Some of them old cats can still ball.
Naw on second thought I don’t think I want to see them trying to do what they can’t do as well.
Let them stick to radio and commentating.
The fans vote for who they want, it’s never been about who is playing the best ball. Shaq will do a dance or sing and everyone eats it up. Then AI will get his buckets and everyone will be happy. T-Mac is different because he hasn’t even played. Vince is a bitch for not wanting to give his spot up, but Kobe is a competitor for hitting free throws instead of letting Jordan end the game with his J over Marion… It’s a bs, weak weekend that has a couple of nice in game dunks and that’s it. Let it go.
@ Posterboy – Shaq hasn’t gotten a ring THIS SEASON, so I don’t see how that makes him an All Star over Kidd. And no, Kidd is not a mediocre talent. As I pointed out in my previous post, when it comes to playmaking, he’s still one of the best out there. Is he one of the new school, combo guard 20 ppg 6 apg? No. That’s not his style, even though that’s what gets people’s attention.
@ Austin – I really don’t see TOO many guards out West having a better year than Kidd, honestly. Apologies to CP3, Aaron Brooks, and to a lesser extent, Tyreke Evans, Russell Westbrook, Monta Ellis, and Baron Davis, but your teams probably won’t make the playoffs. And, in some situations, your team just isn’t good. As a point guard, your main duty is to make the team run; engineer the offense.
And honestly, who out of those guys is playing better than J Kidd? CP3 is ridiculous as always, but he’s been hurt (still better right now, though). Evans and Ellis are the classic, “I have no one else on my team that I trust to make shots, so I’m going to take it” guards. Westbrook’s and Davis’s decision making are questionable as always.
Of the guards on playoff teams, Kobe and Nash are definitely playing better. TP is having a down year. Deron Williams is up there for sure, even though he’s been banged up. OJ Mayo’s been good, but would you put him ahead of Kidd? I wouldn’t. Chauncey Billups is having a good season, but like D Will, Roy, and CP, has been banged up this year. Not to mention you could say his name in the same breath as Kidd, with regards to a lifetime achievement award.
CP, D Will, and Kidd are the best three PGs not already voted in. None of the Western SG really jump out at me, after Roy.
this years Allen Iverson Award* goes to: Kidd and Shaq.
*=Allen Iverson Honorary All-Star Selection Award**, in full.
**=This award does not mean actual selection to play in the All-Star game.
@ Big Island
Just askin why is Vince a bitch when he was leading the L in all star votes at the time…He was the most popular player at that point in his career, and a top 5 player as well..Its crazy how people forget how great he was..its his own fault he never became what people wanted him to be, but Jordan had his moments everyone will remember him for years to come for what he did to the game, and a 40 year old Jordan in a Wizards Uni, hand given an all star starting spot is not what people want to remember….Looking at things now Vince should have had his moment, Im pretty sure Vince has fans that Idolized him growing up and didnt grow up on Jordan (like myself)..But I had the oppurtunity to see both MJ and Vince and I actually favored Hakeem more in Jordans era,
anyway people can say all the bullshit they want about Vince, but in his prime nobody was doin what he was doin and I MEAN NO FUCKIN BODY…DAT MUTHAFUCKIN MAN CHANGED THE GOT DAMN GAME….PERIOD
enough of the foxhole analogy
Deron Williams is an all star
and I think Andrea Bargnani should get some love for the backup C in the East
Really it doesn’t matter. Let the All-Star be a popularity contest; i don’t care. It’s just an exhibition!!
Posterboy – I don’t think he was a bitch at all, I was pointing out the fact that people were grumbling for him to give up the spot.
BUT DAMN, YOU GOT ALL FIRED UP!!!
Next all star game,let’s vote for scal!
Seriously, how many articles were written about McGrady and Iverson and now it’s ok? What was the point of all that conversation and controversy if it’s suddenly fine for those two to get in on past reputation?
I’d rather see a game of the retired players. You could raise some serious charity money with an exhibition of Jordan, Olajuwon, Magic, and any others that can still play.
“LeBron would never admit it publicly, but he’d much rather go into a foxhole with Varejao in a big game than Shaq right now.”–Austin
@Austin
I say this with all due respect, and remember i mean with all due respect…you’re a f^king idiot–no offense– if you think anyone outside of Vajayjay’s mother would rather be in a big game with him over 38 yr old Shaq. I don’t actually believe you wrote that. I think someone stole your password and did that.
@ Big Island
Lol…Alright Maybe I blew gasket, but I just go at anybody goin at Vince, for what he brought to the game he deserves more respect than what he doesnt get..People only hear rumors about him that only he and other people working for the NBA would know the truth too..Not analysts tryin to make a quick buck for a story…
@ Big Island
I actually just got wut u meant about that comment earlier..my bad..i just waisted a good post for nuthin..smdh..