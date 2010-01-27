Nothing wrong with “Lifetime Achievement” All-Stars

Asked why he picked Shaq for his All-Star roster but railed against Allen Iverson being voted in, NBA TV’s Chris Webber offered one of the weakest arguments I’ve seen since the stuttering attorney in My Cousin Vinny.

“Shaq actually has an impact on his team,” C-Webb said, pointing out that Cleveland has the best record in the League. “He’s the starting center on a good team.”

That was it. Nevermind that Shaq’s numbers (11.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 23 mpg) are worse than Al Horford and Kendrick Perkins — who also start at center for good teams — and worse than Brook Lopez, Andrew Bogut, David Lee, Joakim Noah, Jermaine O’Neal, Brendan Haywood, Andrea Bargnani, Sam Dalembert … almost every other starting center in the East. If anything, should you feel obligated to take one of Cleveland’s big men to Jerry Jones‘ Funhouse for All-Star, Anderson Varejao (8.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 30 mpg) would be the rightful guy. LeBron would never admit it publicly, but he’d much rather go into a foxhole with Varejao in a big game than Shaq right now.

Picking Shaq as a 2010 All-Star amounts to a “lifetime achievement” nod. Which I generally don’t have a problem with, but people like Webber and others arguing for Shaq (and Jason Kidd) need to just admit it rather than pretending like it’s anything but that.

As much as we all say sports is a “What have you done for me lately?” business, lifetime achievement recognition is a common theme. Magic Johnson got an All-Star nod in 1992 despite playing zero games that season. Vince Carter was publicly bullied into giving up his All-Star starting spot to Michael Jordan in ’03 because that year was MJ’s retirement party. In baseball, Cal Ripken Jr. made the 2001 All-Star Game and was served up a tee-ball pitch during the game so he could go out with a home run. Even in college, there have been instances of Heisman Trophy finalists getting the coveted invite for “lifetime achievement” purposes. Going beyond sports, you see the same thing with the Grammys, Oscars and Emmys.

Shaq would be this year’s Cal Ripken, and that’s OK. (Kidd to a lesser extent, with the fact that the game is in Dallas also helping his case.) Shaq’s primary advantage over that aforementioned group of East centers is in entertainment value, star power, and legacy. Even last season when he deserved to make the West All-Star squad and ended up copping co-MVP of the game, his biggest contribution to All-Star Weekend was simply being there. Shaq is one of the three most famous active basketball players in the world, along with Kobe and LeBron. When he’s at All-Star, it just makes the whole event feel official.

And, honestly, it’s the same case with Allen Iverson. Analysts and fans have been taking up torches protesting A.I.’s inclusion on the East roster because he’s averaging only 14.6 points and 4.3 assists and he missed Philly’s first month of the season. But clearly with the fans, there was a lifetime achievement element in play. For all we know, this could be the last year Iverson is even on the All-Star ballot, as he might be a backup or not even in the NBA next season. Like Shaq, he’s contributed a lot to the game over his career, and during his prime was among the most popular athletes in any sport. Like Shaq, he helped define an era.

For a game that is ultimately meaningless, All-Star is the NBA’s best opportunity to honor its outgoing icons. To put Shaq in that category probably makes a lot of us feel old, but it’s the reality of the situation. And admitting that his age played a bigger factor in his All-Star spot than his game, it would be something even an All-Star snub could understand.