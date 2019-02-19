Notre Dame Basketball Will Turn South Bend Into Scranton With A Night Dedicated To ‘The Office’

02.19.19 6 mins ago

A great way to sell tickets to any sporting event is to put forth a promotion that will get fans to turn out in droves. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball program’s marketing team thinks it has a pretty good one in store on Tuesday night, so during Notre Dame’s game against Wake Forest, the school will pay tribute to The Office.

The list of promotions that will be on display is pretty impressive. Leslie David Baker, the actor who played Stanley on the show, will be in attendance, fans can get their hands on some delicious pretzels (if you can’t make it to South Bend, we recommend checking out Binging With Babish’s rendition of the dish), and much more.

