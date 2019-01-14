You Know You Want To Watch Inflatable Mascots Dance To ‘Baby Shark’ At The Nuggets Game

01.13.19 11 mins ago

Twitter/@nuggets

Inflatable mascots have slowly but surely taken over the NBA.

There was a time when only a few teams had inflatable mascots, but it’s now a near league-wide phenomenon — at the All-Star Game they often put all of them on the court at once to dance together and it’s wonderful. However, sometimes just the inflatable version of the mascot isn’t enough for some mid-timeout bit game ops cooked up, so you have to bring in reinforcements.

On Sunday in Denver, the Nuggets had their inflatable Rocky dance with an inflatable shark (styled it appears after the famed left shark from the Super Bowl that one year). It was all a set up to have the two dance to the ubiquitous, enragingly catchy children’s song “Baby Shark” to the delight of the children in the crowd and, almost assuredly, the dismay of every parent that may, for a brief moment, have gotten the song out of their heads.

Around The Web

TAGSDENVER NUGGETS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 6 days ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP