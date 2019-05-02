The Blazers Withstood A Furious Late Rally From The Nuggets To Even Their Series

05.02.19 55 mins ago

Getty Image

It took a full team effort from the Portland Trail Blazers, but eventually, they were able to secure a 97-90 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night to even their Western Conference Semifinals series at 1-1 heading back to Portland for Game 3 on Friday.

C.J. McCollum led the way for the Blazers with 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half. He was able to knock down big shots and keep just enough separation to help withstand a furious late rally from the Nuggets, who battled nearly all the way back from 15 down in the fourth period.

McCollum continued the clutch shooting that has characterized his play this postseason, including this difficult runner in the lane midway through the fourth quarter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSNBA PlayoffsPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP