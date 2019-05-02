Getty Image

It took a full team effort from the Portland Trail Blazers, but eventually, they were able to secure a 97-90 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night to even their Western Conference Semifinals series at 1-1 heading back to Portland for Game 3 on Friday.

C.J. McCollum led the way for the Blazers with 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half. He was able to knock down big shots and keep just enough separation to help withstand a furious late rally from the Nuggets, who battled nearly all the way back from 15 down in the fourth period.

McCollum continued the clutch shooting that has characterized his play this postseason, including this difficult runner in the lane midway through the fourth quarter.