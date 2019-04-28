Getty Image

The Denver Nuggets are moving on in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Denver defended its home court in its Game 7 against the San Antonio Spurs, knocking off Gregg Popovich and company in a 90-86 slugfest. Now, the Nuggets, which had not won a postseason series since 2009, will move on to take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

As is oftentimes the case when Denver wins this season, the two-headed monster of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray did most of the heavy lifting. Jokic was masterful, recording a 21-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, while Murray dropped a game-high 23 points. The pair also were prominently involved in the weirdest moment of the playoffs.

With the Spurs down five in the fourth quarter, DeMar DeRozan split a pair of free throws. The Nuggets inbounded the ball — it was a four point game, it’s important to stress this — with 25 seconds left. Again, it was a four point game, and despite this, Jokic and Murray just passed back and forth a few times while the Spurs just … didn’t foul.