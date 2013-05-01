Nuggets Beat up Warriors; Steph Curry Gets into it With a Fan After the Game

The Denver Nuggets we came to love in the second half of the season finally showed up tonight against the Warriors in Denver, extending their season with a 107-100 win. Denver came out in a “big” lineup and proceeded to beat up Golden State, dominating in the paint and attacking viciously on the break.

Denver’s performance was embodied by Kenneth Faried, who was seemingly everywhere, hitting the glass, antagonizing Andrew Bogut and running the floor. Check out this sick chase-down block on Jarrett Jack:

Stephen Curry had a tough game (compared to his previous magic). He didn’t shoot well, his ankle was giving him problems and he had a puffy right eye. His frustration got the best of him when he got into it with a fan after the game. Check it out here:

