Nuggets Beat up Warriors; Steph Curry Gets into it With a Fan After the Game

#NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Video #Stephen Curry
04.30.13 5 years ago

The Denver Nuggets we came to love in the second half of the season finally showed up tonight against the Warriors in Denver, extending their season with a 107-100 win. Denver came out in a “big” lineup and proceeded to beat up Golden State, dominating in the paint and attacking viciously on the break.

Denver’s performance was embodied by Kenneth Faried, who was seemingly everywhere, hitting the glass, antagonizing Andrew Bogut and running the floor. Check out this sick chase-down block on Jarrett Jack:

Stephen Curry had a tough game (compared to his previous magic). He didn’t shoot well, his ankle was giving him problems and he had a puffy right eye. His frustration got the best of him when he got into it with a fan after the game. Check it out here:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Video#Stephen Curry
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJARRETT JACKKENNETH FARIEDNBA PlayoffsSTEPHEN CURRYvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP