After seeing the Blazers neutralize their “others” in Game 1, the Nuggets came out on a mission in Game 2, dominating on the offensive end on their way to a 128-109 win.

Nikola Jokic continues to dominate the Blazers’ bigs, but after Portland’s “let Jokic score” strategy paid off in the opener, the rest of the Nuggets did a much better job figuring out how to work off of him getting single-covered in Game 2. He still went off for 38 points and Michael Porter Jr. had his customary 18, but they got much more help from the likes of Paul Millsap, Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, and Facu Campazzo. For Portland, it was a reversal of Game 1 as Damian Lillard erupted for 42 points, most of which came in the first half as he caught fire in the second quarter to keep the Blazers attached. But he cooled off in the second half and Portland’s bench was unable to produce as they did in the opener, allowing Denver to extend their lead and put the Blazers away without too much trouble.

For Game 3, it will be another fascinating battle of adjustments from two teams very familiar with one another. From a betting perspective, Game 2 went Over the total and Denver covered as 1.5-point favorites with relative ease.

Game 3 TV Info

Tip Time: Thursday, May 27; 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: NBATV

Game 3 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Blazers (-175), Nuggets (+140)

Spread: Blazers -3.5 (-112), Nuggets +3.5 (-109)

Total: Over 227.5 (-109), Under 227.5 (-112)

Money Line: Blazers (-159), Nuggets (+133)