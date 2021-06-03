The Nuggets and Blazers played the game of the postseason thus far in Game 5 of their first round series, as Denver managed to overcome a 55-point, 10-assist night from Damian Lillard to get a win in double overtime to take a 3-2 lead going back to Portland. As such, Game 6 becomes a win or stay home situation for the Blazers, who will once again look to Dame for some heroics but need more from the supporting cast to force Nikola Jokic and company to a Game 7 back in Denver.

Jokic had 38 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in the Game 5 win, but the Nuggets besting Portland was more about what the others gave them. After a miserable time in Game 4, Michael Porter Jr. bounced back with 26 points and 12 rebounds and Monte Morris erupted for 28 points to give the Nuggets a needed backcourt boost as they continue to search for impact from the guard spots in Jamal Murray’s absence. For Portland, Robert Covington had 19 and CJ McCollum had 18 in the loss, but overall the guys around Lillard couldn’t capitalize enough on good looks and spent much of the night simply spectating at the Dame show.

From a betting perspective, Game 6 went way over the total of 226 and Denver covered as 1.5-point favorites.

Game 6 TV Info

Tip Time: Thursday, June 3; 8 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 5 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Nuggets (-275), Blazers (+210)

Spread: Blazers -5 (-112), Nuggets +5 (-109)

Total: Over 227.5 (-113), Under 227.5 (-108)

Money Line: Blazers (-210), Nuggets (+170)