Nuggets, Bobcats And Heat Interested In Rashad McCants

Fresh off his breakup with Khloe Kardashian and a solid outing at the UNC alumni game, it’s time Rashad McCants starts thinking about finding a job. Assuming McCants doesn’t want to play with his ex’s new boyfriend (Lamar Odom), that leaves 29 teams for him to choose from. But of those 29 teams the Nuggets, Bobcats and Heat have all expressed interest in signing the free agent guard.

According to Rotoworld, McCants has already worked out for Denver, will be in Charlotte next week and Miami has invited him to training camp. And if you ask me, the other teams in the League should consider signing the four-year pro.

While most people in the office have given up on the former NCAA Champion, McCants just wasn’t setup to succeed in Minnesota. With a different coach every few weeks, there was a lack of structure that saw McCants average 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27 minutes a night during the 2007-08 season, and only 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 19 minutes a night during the 34 games he played for the T-Wolves last year.

What happened? One minute he was a promising piece of the future alongside Al Jefferson, the next he’s being shipped to Sacramento for spare parts. One thing that everyone knows is that McCants can score, but perhaps he just lost his hunger. And ask anybody in the League, once you stop working hard, someone else is going to steal your minutes.

Wherever he ends up, McCants will likely provide a scoring punch off the bench, but with such a strong-headed personality, the three teams that are looking at him all seem to be a perfect fit with George Karl, Larry Brown and Pat Riley running the show.

In terms of the roster, the Nuggets definitely need some help at the two-guard spot and McCants could easily be J.R. Smith 2.0 as he sits out the first seven games of the season. The Bobcats, assuming they don’t end up with Allen Iverson, could also use a backup two-guard. And as for the Heat, they need another guy to come off the bench behind Dwyane Wade other than Daequan Cook.

Of these three teams, where do you think McCants will sign? Could your squad use McCants?

