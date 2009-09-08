Nuggets, Bobcats And Heat Interested In Rashad McCants

Fresh off his breakup with Khloe Kardashian and a solid outing at the UNC alumni game, it’s time Rashad McCants starts thinking about finding a job. Assuming McCants doesn’t want to play with his ex’s new boyfriend (Lamar Odom), that leaves 29 teams for him to choose from. But of those 29 teams the Nuggets, Bobcats and Heat have all expressed interest in signing the free agent guard.
According to Rotoworld, McCants has already worked out for Denver, will be in Charlotte next week and Miami has invited him to training camp. And if you ask me, the other teams in the League should consider signing the four-year pro.
While most people in the office have given up on the former NCAA Champion, McCants just wasn’t setup to succeed in Minnesota. With a different coach every few weeks, there was a lack of structure that saw McCants average 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27 minutes a night during the 2007-08 season, and only 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 19 minutes a night during the 34 games he played for the T-Wolves last year.
What happened? One minute he was a promising piece of the future alongside Al Jefferson, the next he’s being shipped to Sacramento for spare parts. One thing that everyone knows is that McCants can score, but perhaps he just lost his hunger. And ask anybody in the League, once you stop working hard, someone else is going to steal your minutes.
Wherever he ends up, McCants will likely provide a scoring punch off the bench, but with such a strong-headed personality, the three teams that are looking at him all seem to be a perfect fit with George Karl, Larry Brown and Pat Riley running the show.
In terms of the roster, the Nuggets definitely need some help at the two-guard spot and McCants could easily be J.R. Smith 2.0 as he sits out the first seven games of the season. The Bobcats, assuming they don’t end up with Allen Iverson, could also use a backup two-guard. And as for the Heat, they need another guy to come off the bench behind Dwyane Wade other than Daequan Cook.
Of these three teams, where do you think McCants will sign? Could your squad use McCants?
Denver would be the best fit to me, although Miami doesnt look so bad either. With his scoring ability, he could be a 17-18ppg scorer off the bench easy, especially if thats the role they give him.
hopefully denver, they sure need the help on their bench
Awe nice way to take a shot at Erik Spoltra…
@Dime, Mccants biggest issue is hes a head case….he thinks hes better than he really is and just stopped working on it. I mean I don’t think he would matter on the heat or grizz. Speakin of the heat, is dorell wright EVER gonna become good? I mean hes been gettin a paycheck to be a heat cheerleader for like 4 years now. I’d see him on the nuggets, he would def fit into their headcase but talented crew. Him and J.R actin badass everytime they score would be funny.
Not at all. I’m a big fan of his. But in terms of figureheads that can control a guy, Pat Riley is your dude.
If Shad wanna play, he needs to go to Denver. Last I saw, he’s a decent shooter and with Melo, Chauncey etc, he’ll get those open looks, plus Denver probably took the most steps back…other than maybe Minny, this offseason. They lost Kleiza and Dahntay and got no JR for seven games. That’s 20-25 points they gotta make up. McCants will get his shot. If he;’s better than JR defensively, in that DJ mode, he could steal major minutes.
1)Sign a one year deal 2)be solid in Denver 3)get some revenge games against Minny 4)get paid next season
Rashad can score…but so can a million other guys who are 6’4 and fairly athletic. I think he would fit in well with George Karl’s system
so it’s desmond mason and or rashad mccants for the nuggets replacing linas kleiza and dahntay jones. the nuggets are smart, and probably watching the Eeuropean championships and trying to look into players with a low buyout.
Denver is the best situation, but he should get more minutes in Miami. Depends on what he wants, a winning situation where he’ll get open looks and a green light to shoot (Denver), or a chance to get minutes on a borderline playoff team where he’ll have to do more than just shoot (Miami).
mccants would be nice on the nuggets with his scoring off the bench.
The Vibe that I got from McCants while he was in Sac is that he has a case of the “Iverson’s”…he thinks he’s better than he is cuz of his resume. Another problem is (again, like Iverson) and undersized 2 guard that just wants to score. He’s listed @ 6’5″ but he’s the same height as Beno Udrih which is around 6’2” (I’ve seen the two staniding next to each other in person). If he gets his head right and wants to stay in the L he could be a great offensive punch of the bench. There is no denying the dude can score. But I think in his head he’s a starter/boderline star. And that’s gonna cost him.
FLIP MURRAY > RASHAD MCCANTS!
puttin mccant and iverson in the same sentence is kinda bananas on ur part man.
@ab_40, o ya tons of guys are watchin the euro championship looking for studs lol. Most euro guys with any talent are A)already in the leagues B) bitchasses like vasquez, splitter and rubio who enter the draft and then never come cuz they realize they can’t cut it with the physical play or speed.
The bobcats need to pick up marvin and jawad williams too. Put that unc championship squad back together.
@The REAL Tyrone – So you’re sayin’ he’s JR Smith’s career until last year?
I know they asked out of the three teams but I think the jazz should look into signing him outside of d-will they have no outside scoring threats maybe brewer but he’s more of a defender but ne team should be glad to have him that spark plug of the bench is becoming a popular tool among teams ( jr smith, nate robinson, ben gordon, leandro barbosa, manu ginobili an jason terry
I dont understand why we have to pay attention to this guy like the Ramon Sessions free agency.
