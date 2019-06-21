The Nuggets Traded Into The Second Round To Draft Bol Bol

Getty Image

Bol Bol entered last fall as one of the most intriguing prospects at the collegiate level, but after suffering a stress fracture of his foot that ended his season, he slid down may boards due to concerns about his health.

Those concerns led the extremely talented, but raw, Bol to fall out of the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft and as the picks came off the board in the second round, it seemed like just a matter of time before someone was willing to take a chance on him. That chance came at No. 44, as the Denver Nuggets traded into the second round to take Bol, completing a deal with the Heat for the tantalizing, yet risky prospect.

Denver is acquiring Bol Bol from Miami, league sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2019