The Denver Nuggets trailed by 19 points with 10:10 to play in the third quarter in Game 6 against the Clippers and at that point, it looked like all but a certainty that we would be seeing the Battle for Los Angeles in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday. However, from that point the Nuggets ripped off a 62-30 run as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray willed their team to a Game 7, as Denver somehow ran away with a 111-98 win.

With Game 7 now looming large on Tuesday night, here are our takeaways from a stunning Game 6 win for Denver.

1. The Nuggets will not quit

Denver has now faced five elimination games this postseason already and have won them all. They’ve been down 3-1 in both of their series and pushed each to a Game 7. For all the very legitimate questions about this team’s roster and some of their weaknesses, they simply refuse to go down without a fight. They bounce back with an incredible resolve, whether from a bad game or a bad half, and refuse to give up.

It’s a testament to coach Mike Malone and the buy-in he gets from his guys, a testament to Murray and Jokic for the effort they put forth even when trailing by big margins, and to the entire roster for just always keeping their head down and moving forward. They go through lulls and spells of horrid defense, but they seemingly always have an answer and it’s something hard to describe. There’s a spirit to this team that’s simply unbreakable, and whether they win or lose in Game 7, what they’ve done in this postseason has been nothing short of incredible.

2. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are stars

The question for Denver, as it is with a lot of smaller market teams, is whether their young, budding stars can continue to develop into their second contracts. When you commit max money to two guys still growing, it’s the only hope as a team for reaching that real contender level. This postseason, we’ve seen that leap from both players and the result is a Game 7 date with one of the league’s title favorites in the second round.

Jokic was unbelievable in Game 6, as he scored 34 points to go along with 14 rebounds and seven assists. He did it all for the Nuggets, and was deep in his bag, raining down towering shots on the Clippers from deep (4-of-6 from three) and attacking the rim when the Clippers closed out too hard.