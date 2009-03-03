Nuggets Suspend Carmelo

‘Melo

The Pistons will get a slight boost in their hunt for a third consecutive W tonight as they go against a ‘Melo-less Nuggets squad. It’s not like Anthony is injured though – Denver suspended him for one game because of an “in-game transgression” during the Pacers game.

Though no one knows officially why he’s being forced to sit out, the Denver Post is reporting that ‘Melo refused to come out of the game against Indiana, thus angering Mr. Lovable George Karl.

“There is a code of conduct that we take very seriously, especially from a leader and co-captain,” Nuggets vice president of player personnel Rex Chapman said. “Carmelo knows this and regrets what happened. He is a very competitive person and made a poor decision in the heat of the moment. We look forward to having him back on Thursday and will have no further comment at this time.”

Keep an eye on this situation. Since Chauncey arrived, all of the underlying issues between Karl and his team seemingly have been swept under the rug. We’ve even seen Big George mentioned in Coach of the Year talks. But there’s no doubt that he’s not always everyone’s favorite dude. By suspending ‘Melo, some of those “issues” could resurface…

Source: Denver Post

TAGSDimeMag

