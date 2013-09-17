Nutty Dennis Rodman Commercial Pokes Fun At His North Korean Diplomacy Trip

We went to the inane press conference with Dennis Rodman after his diplomatic visit with North Korean despot and Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. Dennis was irate when he felt he the assembled reporters weren’t takimg him or his mission seriously, but a recent commercial makes that task even more impossible.

In the spot for pistachios, Dennis sits opposite an actor supposed to resemble Rodman’s new BFF, the North Korean dictator. Both are wearing outfits trimmed with the same neon green that colors the cushions of their chairs. Dennis turns to the camera wearing his hair in the same shade as the cushions and says, “the key to world peace is, pistachios” before eating pistachio.

The Jong-un character then presses a red button affixed to his chair and Dennis explodes in a flash of smoke while the actor laughs like the deranged autocrat he’s supposed to be playing. Unless you were at the press conference, you might be a tad aghast at a commercial choice poking so much direct fun at Rodman’s recent forays to the cloistered Korth Korean dictator. The ad totally negates Rodman’s earlier comments about being taken seriously. That’s one thing we’ll never do.

Whomever is representing Dennis should at least caution the two-time DPOY and Hall of Famer to say no to projects like this no matter how much money is being dangled. It’s more cringe-worthy than anything.

