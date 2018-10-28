Odell Beckham Jr. Made A Ridiculous One-Handed Catch While Being Dragged To The Ground

10.28.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Odell Beckham Jr. is known for two things. Adding some life and energy to the usually dull New York Giants and making ridiculous one-handed catches. On Sunday he flashed a little bit of both in New York’s division game against Washington.

The cornerback here covered Beckham as tightly as it possibly could — to the point where he drew a pass interference penalty on the play. He even tried dragging him down to the ground to prevent a possible catch. That wasn’t enough.

Beckham showed ridiculous strength and focus to fight through the penalty and snag the ball with his opposite hand. Yes, we’ve all seen him do this type of thing before but that’s never made it any less ridiculous.

Around The Web

TAGSNEW YORK GIANTSodell beckham jr

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP