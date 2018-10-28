Getty Image

Odell Beckham Jr. is known for two things. Adding some life and energy to the usually dull New York Giants and making ridiculous one-handed catches. On Sunday he flashed a little bit of both in New York’s division game against Washington.

The cornerback here covered Beckham as tightly as it possibly could — to the point where he drew a pass interference penalty on the play. He even tried dragging him down to the ground to prevent a possible catch. That wasn’t enough.

Beckham showed ridiculous strength and focus to fight through the penalty and snag the ball with his opposite hand. Yes, we’ve all seen him do this type of thing before but that’s never made it any less ridiculous.