Official Celtics & Lakers Locker Room Gear

With a few days before the action, it’s time to grab some new gear before the NBA Finals begin. So if you want to wear what the players did after they won the Eastern and Western Conferences, check out this gear for the Celtics and Lakers from adidas.

In addition to the t-shirt, for the first time, the official Eastern and Western Conference Championship hat celebrates the team’s participation in The Finals. It’s decorated with “The 2010 Finals” embroidery and a team logo appliquÃ© on the contrast-color front. The back features a woven NBA Finals patch.

The 2010 Conference Championships t-shirt retails for $19.99, while the Official Locker Room hat retails for $24.99. Both items are available online at NBAStore.com.

