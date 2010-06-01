Official Celtics & Lakers Locker Room Gear

With a few days before the action, it’s time to grab some new gear before the NBA Finals begin. So if you want to wear what the players did after they won the Eastern and Western Conferences, check out this gear for the Celtics and Lakers from adidas.
In addition to the t-shirt, for the first time, the official Eastern and Western Conference Championship hat celebrates the team’s participation in The Finals. It’s decorated with “The 2010 Finals” embroidery and a team logo appliquÃ© on the contrast-color front. The back features a woven NBA Finals patch.
The 2010 Conference Championships t-shirt retails for $19.99, while the Official Locker Room hat retails for $24.99. Both items are available online at NBAStore.com.
I thought it was great how the Lakers were stoic and didnt celebrate that they just won the West. It was another series en route to their ultimate goal. Focused.
Shirts – eh, not many people are gonna rock the shirts of the team that loses the finals, so they have a pretty short shelf life.
I am going to buy the entire Celt getup, just so I can find a midget, go drinking with him until my piss is 160proof, paint him green, dress him up in the whole Celt wardrobe, kill him and burn his green dumb ass corpse and those clothes while I am pissing flames out my cock onto his idiot corpse.
That hats pretty dope, not really feelin the shirt
Celtics fans probably will where this ish. Who cares about the Conf Finals. They where jumping up and down like the won the whole thing.