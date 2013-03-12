Official Look: Nike Basketball’s Easter Collection Featuring LeBron X Low, Kobe 8 System & KD V

Easter Sunday is always a good time for sweet tooths. Candy, chocolate, eggs filled with jelly beans — it’s one of my favorite holidays (and it’s even better this year with the season three premiere of Game of Thrones). Nike Basketball is getting in on the fun as well. They’re releasing an Easter egg-inspired collection featuring the Kobe 8 System, the KD V and the new LeBron X Low.

The colorways for all three shoes are inspired by egg decorations. The KD V has soft blue-green tones and “playful” patterns on the Swoosh, tongue and visible Max Air unit in the heel. The Kobe 8 System has color-blocking with overlays of egg-painting techniques. And the LeBron X Low is mint with a graphic collar-lining in Easter-egg hues. The Low also includes a Max Air 360 unit, and the combination of Hyperfuse construction with Flywire technology.

The sneakers will be available globally starting March 29 at select retail stores and at Nike.com.

