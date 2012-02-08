Official Lyric Video For Kevin Durant’s New Song

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Video #Kevin Durant
02.08.12 6 years ago 7 Comments

Shortly after we posted Kevin Durant‘s new song with rapper Privaledge called “Worried Bout Tomorrow,” I was directed to a link for the official lyric video accompanying the track.

You can check it out here, complete with footage of KD in the studio:

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Video#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTprivaledgeStyle - Kicks and Gearvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP