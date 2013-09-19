Official NBA Live 14 First Look Trailer

Hopefully you’re ready for the return of NBA LIVE 14 because for the first time in a few years, the game looks like it’ll be returning to the glory days. We recently dropped a piece on the 15 most unstoppable players in Live history and if the designers have any say in it this year, young guns like Kyrie Irving might soon find their way onto that list. Check out this official first look trailer from EA Sports where Irving breaks down Raymond Felton and goes right at Amar’e Stoudemire.
What do you think?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Looks like…well, the old Live. All style, no substance.
Totally agreed. Cool Arcade like gameplay and beautiful graphics. 2k is getting closer and closer each year to a real sim like basketball game that runs fluidly and plays like a real ball game, especially on defense… And passing angles and all the defensive rotations…. That matters more to me than slightly better graphics.
Though if live surprises us w gameplay ill end up buying it because team crews and online servers are always top notch with EA, while 2k has had many issues with lag and dropouts on their servers and games.
Why do the jerseys jiggle like boobies?