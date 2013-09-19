Official NBA Live 14 First Look Trailer

Hopefully you’re ready for the return of NBA LIVE 14 because for the first time in a few years, the game looks like it’ll be returning to the glory days. We recently dropped a piece on the 15 most unstoppable players in Live history and if the designers have any say in it this year, young guns like Kyrie Irving might soon find their way onto that list. Check out this official first look trailer from EA Sports where Irving breaks down Raymond Felton and goes right at Amar’e Stoudemire.

