Official Nuggets Twitter Trolls LeBron & Cavs

The Cavs face the Nuggets tonight, after dropping three of their first four to open a 2014-15 NBA season with title hopes. LeBron James has looked off his game, and Kyrie Irving has already clashed with James about the way he runs the offense. Kevin Love has complained about getting more touches in the paint and first-time NBA coach David Blatt looks overwhelmed with his rotations. On top of all that drama — whether real, or exaggerated — the Nuggets official Twitter account decided to have a little fun at the expense of the presupposed Cleveland Big Three in their buildup before tonight’s contest.

Obviously the big names in tonight’s Denver-Cleveland game are the star-studded Big Three, but don’t tell that to the Nuggets’ official Twitter account. They sent out a series of tweets mentioning seemingly every player on the Cavs BUT the Big Three. To wit:

The #Nuggets hit the practice court today in preparation for tomorrow night's game against Shawn Marion and the Cavs. pic.twitter.com/DeD1wRqHV0 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 6, 2014

Tomorrow night: your #Nuggets host Anderson Varejão's Cavs. Will you be there!? pic.twitter.com/GAyy6WHWR6 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 6, 2014

Tristan Thompson will be there. Make sure you are, too. Get your Cavs vs #Nuggets tickets: http://t.co/huT4yN2MYp pic.twitter.com/TgsyLDgbbO — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 6, 2014

We're out for today, #Nuggets fans. See you and Dion Waiters tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/D5htPsT7JS — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 6, 2014

Classic trolling by the person in charge of tweeting out reminders of tonight’s game.

The Nuggets host the visiting Cavs at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight in thin air of Pepsi Center. We’re guessing it’ll be another game charged with all sorts of talk about the prohibitive 2015 NBA title favorites imploding following the supercharged hype after an active offseason.

Will the Cavs rebound and win tonight in Denver?

