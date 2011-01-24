Official Trailer: Kobe Bryant Is The Black Mamba

As you may have heard, Nike Basketball has been working on a film project with Kobe Bryant titled, The Black Mamba. Not excited yet? Well, the film is directed by Robert Rodriguez (Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn and Sin City) and co-stars Bruce Willis and Danny Trejo. (I think we got your attention.) Slated to release Feb. 19 during NBA All-Star Weekend, check out the first official trailer below, and two exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the set after the jump.

There’s plenty more to come between now and All-Star Weekend, so stay tuned…

