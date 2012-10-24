Official Trailer: Wired – A Season Inside the NBA

Is the preseason doing enough to quench your thirst for NBA basketball? If you’re like us, it’s probably not enough. Thankfully, the season starts for real very soon, and as a major plus, Bombo and NBA Entertainment will launch “Wired: A Season Inside the NBA” next Tuesday. The Blu-ray/DVD combo pack will give fans unprecedented access to things you’d never otherwise see. Go behind-the-scenes like never before.

With footage from the past three seasons, Wired will take you through training camps and then on through away trips with players, as well as presenting what it’s like to go through injuries and how teams bond with one another. I was lucky enough to check out an advanced screening and it was predictably awesome (check the site next week for a special giveaway). The coolest parts are the things you’d never expect to see – NBA players doing all of the same drills and conditioning that you did growing up as a teenager.

The Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will be available for $24.99 on NBAStore.com and other online and DVD retailers. For now, check out the trailer below.

