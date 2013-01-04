Officially Unveiled: Carmelo Anthony’s Jordan Melo M9

For the first time since coming to New York, Carmelo Anthony not only has himself ingrained in the MVP race, but has also spearheaded a true New York basketball resurgence. The Knicks are rolling as the second-best team in the East, and with the Celtics falling off and the Bulls still struggling with injuries, they look like they have a legitimate chance to do serious damage in the playoffs this year.

But Anthony also has something else to look forward to: his new sneaker. While we’ve seen it many times before, and thanks to my friends at Jordan, I’ve been able to test it out already on the court (super light compared to my expectations, for those of your wondering), the Jordan Melo M9 was officially unveiled today in seven different colorways. The shoe takes its design cues from ‘Melo’s love of high-end watches and armored superhero suits. At 13 ounces, this is the lightest Jordan Melo shoe ever, and it releases for $140 on January 9 (in the first four colorways).

We first saw this sneaker on the court when it debuted on Christmas Day. It features Nike Zoom cushioning, and a full-length TPU cage and Dynamic Fit technology with Nike Flywire straps for support. These straps, which form the letter “M” move all around the foot, coming up from the midsole to provide stability and 360 degrees of it.

“I love the idea of being locked in, whether I’m on the perimeter or making a move in the post,” Anthony says. “I want to protect my ankles while not restricting my cutting ability. After working closely with the Jordan Brand team during development stages, the Jordan Melo M9 fits my game perfectly.”

Anthony’s signature can be seen on the outsole, his jersey number (15) is on the toe box, and to represent that this is his ninth signature sneaker, there are nine perforations are placed just below the lacings. Plus, his logo is also on the tongue and heel.

