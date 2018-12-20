Getty Image

The Raptors-Pacers game on Wednesday night turned into a hotly-contested affair in the final period, with the two teams scratching and clawing for a much-needed victory against inter-conference rivals. The Pacers are just 3.5 games back of the top seed in the East, and with Victor Oladipo back in the lineup after an injury are looking to make some moves heading into the holidays.

But they’ve lost three straight now after falling to Toronto on Wednesday, 99-96, and upon second glance, it appears they may have had a last-second opportunity stolen from them on a questionable no-call on the final possession.

The Raptors ratcheted up on defense in the waning moments, making it difficult for Indiana to even get a shot attempt off, and it looks like a bit of over-zealousness on the part of OG Anunoby and a missed call by the official helped Toronto secure the victory.