OG Anunoby Lucked Out On A No-Call Foul On The Final Play Against The Pacers

12.19.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Raptors-Pacers game on Wednesday night turned into a hotly-contested affair in the final period, with the two teams scratching and clawing for a much-needed victory against inter-conference rivals. The Pacers are just 3.5 games back of the top seed in the East, and with Victor Oladipo back in the lineup after an injury are looking to make some moves heading into the holidays.

But they’ve lost three straight now after falling to Toronto on Wednesday, 99-96, and upon second glance, it appears they may have had a last-second opportunity stolen from them on a questionable no-call on the final possession.

The Raptors ratcheted up on defense in the waning moments, making it difficult for Indiana to even get a shot attempt off, and it looks like a bit of over-zealousness on the part of OG Anunoby and a missed call by the official helped Toronto secure the victory.

Around The Web

TAGSINDIANA PACERSTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP