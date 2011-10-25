Ohio State’s “Styles P” Interviews Styles P

10.25.11 7 years ago

Have you checked out the DIGITAL VERSION of Dime #66 yet?

One of the stars of The Breakout Issue is Ohio State’s women’s team point guard Sammy Prahalis.

Today, “Styles P” turned up on the homepage of XXL.com interviewing the “other” Styles P.

Check it out HERE.

Then watch six minutes of why Sammy was a must for The Breakout Issue of Dime Magazine:

What do you think?

