OKC Signs Shaun Livingston To Multi-Year Contract

There are 140 guys in the D-League who are averaging more points than Shaun Livingston is with the Tulsa 66ers. Through 11 games, the former No. 4 pick is putting up 9.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 boards. But that was good enough for the Thunder – not just to call him up – but to ink him to a multi-year contract. It’s team policy that they won’t disclose the terms of the deal just yet.

Are they seeing something that everyone else isn’t?



I’d love to argue that the Thunder are really making a great move here. I do think it might help their overall jersey sales. But when it comes to making the team better, I’m not so sure. Livingston was unremarkable with the Heat earlier this season, and he really hasn’t done particularly well in the D-League. Even though he currently ranks 7th at 6.0 assists per game, he turns the ball over a lot. He’s averaging 2.9 turns per night, and has 3 five-TO games already.

His best game came against the Dakota Wizards, in which he went 6-8 from the floor for 12 points, 6 assists, 5 boards and only 1 TO. Right now, Will Conroy has to be sitting in a corner somewhere weeping. His 26 points and 8 assists per night just isn’t good enough?

Source: USA Today