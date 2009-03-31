OKC Signs Shaun Livingston To Multi-Year Contract

There are 140 guys in the D-League who are averaging more points than Shaun Livingston is with the Tulsa 66ers. Through 11 games, the former No. 4 pick is putting up 9.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 boards. But that was good enough for the Thunder – not just to call him up – but to ink him to a multi-year contract. It’s team policy that they won’t disclose the terms of the deal just yet.
Are they seeing something that everyone else isn’t?
I’d love to argue that the Thunder are really making a great move here. I do think it might help their overall jersey sales. But when it comes to making the team better, I’m not so sure. Livingston was unremarkable with the Heat earlier this season, and he really hasn’t done particularly well in the D-League. Even though he currently ranks 7th at 6.0 assists per game, he turns the ball over a lot. He’s averaging 2.9 turns per night, and has 3 five-TO games already.
His best game came against the Dakota Wizards, in which he went 6-8 from the floor for 12 points, 6 assists, 5 boards and only 1 TO. Right now, Will Conroy has to be sitting in a corner somewhere weeping. His 26 points and 8 assists per night just isn’t good enough?
Source: USA Today
Sorry for Will but happy for Shaun and hope he does well!
D-League is the way to go sometimes.
It’s a team option for next season. This is an excellent move. They get him on the cheap and get his right for the summer. If he shows he can still play, great. If not, they spent very little to find out.
Conroy’s got a terrible attitude. It may help to watch some games before talking about the D-League.
I’m surprised you didn’t complain about Jasper Johnson not getting a call-up.
good for him. sucks for everyone else in the d-league
apparently.. people are still high on his potential. i would like to root for him too cuz ive seen videos of him in high school. and potential IS there. but what has he done with it as of late? i know he’s still semi-recovering from injury, but is he worth the multi-year? not yet, i dont think so.
im rooting for the OKC to get a good pick in the draft this year. hopefully they can pick up a big man. and after that.. i think its a waiting game. they would have potential at every spot.
I’m not sure about this move but after drafting Durant (no brainer), Green & Westbrook, and adding guys like Sefolosha and Krstic, I’m inclined to believe that Presti knows what he’s doing. They’ll be the next Blazers before we know it.
And this Seattleite is hurtin’…
You like to hold out hope that Shaun can regain his form but its been almost 3 years now since the injury.
Willis MacGahee had the same injury and recovered to become a very good NFL player so it could still happen.
This doesn’t make sense.
Future old Ron Harper . . . . he’s a tall, smart player . . .
Will Conroy is a 6′ combo guard. Livingston is a 6’9″ PG with ‘potential’. Haha.
I never saw anything before the injury.
It does not make sense! Look at me. I’m a lawyer defending a major record company, and I’m talkin’ about Chewbacca! Does that make sense? Ladies and gentlemen, I am not making any sense! None of this makes sense!
these guys should sign shawn kemp to mentor the young’uns
Potential over production.
GM’s are crazy sometimes, but hey, big risk = big payoff.
If ever it pays off.
Will Conroy has a terrible attitude and isn’t a true point guard. You guys should watch D-League games before claiming the numbers mean everything.
Yet another example of why the age-limit rule was put in place. His body wasn’t physically ready to handle the rigours of the NBA’s 82-game schedule. He could have worked on his strength and conditioning in college and prepared his body and his game for the next level. Dude was just way too skinny. His injury is by far one of the worst I’ve ever seen in any sport.
Another fan true fan lost. The D-League might be more political than the actual N.B.A. It’s not how good you are. It’s who you know & vice versa if someone high up wants you. It’s like they want you to stay 4 years in school while they say you lose potential each year. N.B.A. each year gets worse as a whole. We have people running the sport that never played and don’t even care about anything other than the profits and globalization.
livinston
thabo
durant
green
thabeet
imagine that lineup!
That’s why the terms of this deal hasn’t been released. It probably has so many clauses and astericks in it that Livingston would probably be waived by the first year.
Who is a better player (skill + potential) in the D-League? Nobody.
Jared Jordan has 65 assits in the last 5 games. He has the underrated intangibles that give him more promise than half the backups in the league right now. Im not hating on the move but more of these GM’s need to get creative.
isnt there any other photos for Shaun? this one is getting OLD
ok but how many 6’7 or taller point guards are there in the development leauge are there?
and short guys who can score in bunches and can give assists in bunches while getting scored on all the time are there in bunches all around the world.
shaun isn’t gonna be athletic anymore so he should give josh childress a call and ask for papaloukis to tutor him that would be great for him a guy who”s the same size teaching him. but since he ain’t playing for greece that ain’t gonna happen.
I hope he does well