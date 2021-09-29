Oklahoma City Thunder 2021-22 Season Preview: Youth Movement

The Oklahoma City Thunder started the 2020-21 season with a 10-12 record. Even with every caveat about outperforming their statistical baseline, it was an impressive start to the Mark Daigneault era, and the Thunder were pretty feisty. Over the next 50 games, though, the Thunder posted a 12-38 record that was more fitting when considering their roster makeup and obvious priorities.

Along the way, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander experienced a breakout and the Thunder won seven more games than their point differential (-10.6 points per 100 possessions) would project. As the 2021-22 campaign nears, things aren’t that much different in Oklahoma City, but they have a deep bench of intriguing youngsters and they should be, at the very least, an entertaining watch.

Roster:

Darius Bazley

Charlie Brown

Gabriel Deck

Luguentz Dort

Derrick Favors

Josh Giddey

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Ty Jerome

Vit Krejci

Theo Maledon

Tre Mann

Mike Muscala

Aleksej Pokusevski

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Isaiah Roby

Paul Watson

Aaron Wiggins

Kenrich Williams

Projected Vegas Win Total: 23.5 wins

Biggest Addition: Josh Giddey

Derrick Favors is probably the best present-day player added by the Thunder in an offseason that saw considerable churn in Oklahoma City. However, Favors isn’t likely to be a part of the long-term future, and the Thunder invested a lottery pick in Giddey. It might not be great as a rookie for the teenager with shooting problems, but OKC’s claim to fame is its chest of draft picks and Giddey presumably slots behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the team’s asset rankings.

Biggest Loss: Al Horford/Kemba Walker

Horford was traded for Walker, who was then flipped to New York. Oklahoma City does have Favors to act as a veteran leader of sorts, but the Thunder aren’t exactly overflowing with established talent at the moment. That isn’t the biggest deal for their short-term goals, but they didn’t lose much else.

Biggest Question: What does OKC have to flank Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Even a pessimist would admit that Gilgeous-Alexander is a budding standout, and he was excellent last season at a young age. The questions begin after him, where the Thunder could really use a breakout from another youthful player or two. Perhaps it is Giddey. Perhaps it is Dort or Pokusevski. But they need something to go along with Gilgeous-Alexander and future picks.