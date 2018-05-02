The Thunder Are ‘Encouraged’ By Their Conversations With Paul George About Free Agency

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George
05.02.18 53 mins ago

The Utah Jazz ending the Thunder’s season in six games meant that Oklahoma City could turn its undivided attention to this offseason, namely its efforts to re-sign All-Star wing Paul George if (and when) he declines his player option for $20.7 million. While there’s been plenty of chatter about what George wants to do, George has been tight lipped about what he’s thinking as he likely becomes an unrestricted free agent.

While the Carmelo Anthony situation needs to figure itself out, getting George to come back and spurn teams like the Lakers and Clippers has to be the Thunder’s No. 1 priority this summer. While a report indicated that George has basically made up his mind to leave, Thunder GM Sam Presti said during a media appearance on Wednesday afternoon that he doesn’t necessarily agree that’s the case based on his conversations with the All-Star.

