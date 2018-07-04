Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been (very) busy since July 1. First, the club pulled off something approaching a miracle in convincing Paul George to eschew other options in favor of a long-term deal to stay in Oklahoma City. From there, the Thunder also invested in Jerami Grant (on a large, multi-year salary), Nerlens Noel (on a bargain deal), and Raymond Felton to build out a roster that is certainly more interesting than it was at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

However, most of the deep-dive NBA talk surrounding the Thunder right now revolves around the financial implications involved in all of their maneuvers. In short, Oklahoma City’s current roster would provide its ownership group with the largest luxury tax bill in the history of the NBA.

Oklahoma City crosses an historic threshold as the first $300M team in salary and projected luxury tax with the Raymond Felton signing. The Thunder now have a tax bill of $150M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 4, 2018

Without plunging too deep into the specifics, the Thunder would be a “repeater tax” team next season, resulting in more punitive dollar-for-dollar penalties for each level it spends above the luxury tax. Given the massive deals for Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams (in addition to George), there is almost no scenario in which Oklahoma City could avoid the tax altogether and, at the moment, the contracts for Grant, Andre Roberson, Carmelo Anthony, and others push things into a stratosphere never before seen.