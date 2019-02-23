The Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a solid season, sitting at 18-8 and 8-5 in SEC play under first-year head coach Kermit Davis. The team’s game against the subpar Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon looked like it was going to be a relatively anonymous affair en route to a win, the latest in their quest to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

Instead, the game took on a much larger significance for something that had nothing to do with a ball going through the rim. Several Ole Miss players took a knee during the national anthem before the tip, according to a tweet posted by Neal McCready of RebelGrove.com.

Several Ole Miss players knelt during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/AU2OiWcC6F — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) February 23, 2019

This was confirmed in a video that showed a few more players kneeling.

The circumstances under which the players knelt have not been verified, but speculation is that it has to do a pro-Confederate group marching in Oxford.

Up to about 75 protesters. pic.twitter.com/QTH8guP4zy — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) February 23, 2019

OXFORD: The march is mobilizing toward campus in five minutes. — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) February 23, 2019

