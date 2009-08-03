Olympiakos To Offer Allen Iverson $10 Million

The latest rumors out of the Euro-basketball world is that the Greek basketball club Olympiakos is set to offer Allen Iverson a 2-year deal worth an estimated $10 milllion. That deal would be the same proposed offer that Nate Robinson recently turned down and would be about equal to the NBA’s mid-level exception that NBA teams are offering him.

I’m sure Iverson’s feelings of not being wanted by any NBA squad might put this Olympiakos offer into serious consideration. If he accepted, Iverson would be an instant star overseas and would push Josh Childress‘ European stardom back to just being that dude on the court with the ‘fro.

How do you think Iverson would fare playing overseas?

Source: Ball in Europe