Olympiakos To Offer Allen Iverson $10 Million

The latest rumors out of the Euro-basketball world is that the Greek basketball club Olympiakos is set to offer Allen Iverson a 2-year deal worth an estimated $10 milllion. That deal would be the same proposed offer that Nate Robinson recently turned down and would be about equal to the NBA’s mid-level exception that NBA teams are offering him.
I’m sure Iverson’s feelings of not being wanted by any NBA squad might put this Olympiakos offer into serious consideration. If he accepted, Iverson would be an instant star overseas and would push Josh Childress‘ European stardom back to just being that dude on the court with the ‘fro.
How do you think Iverson would fare playing overseas?
Source: Ball in Europe
Does he know that showing up to practice would be mandatory?
I hope this doesn’t go down. I want to see AI give it another go with an NBA squad. It didn’t work out in Mo Town but with the right team he can still make an impact on the court.
If he is getting mid level exception offers from NBA teams then why would he go to europe for the same money?
Id like to see him in the NBA for at least one more season to prove he still has it.
he obviously still has it, but AI really needs to change the way he plays. if he stopped playin like the AI from the sixers and played even like he did in all-star games he’d be a great pickup for any of these teams lookin for a pg. follow a damn offense and stop goin into me1st mode. but he def still has game, prolly moreso than starbury.
i don’t understand why nobody wants him, especially a team like the Celtics who need as much bench help as they can get! I’d love to take Iverson, but dare I say, our Lakers Squad don’t need him . .
AI would instantly be the best player in the league, the most hated guy on his team, and the player most likely to start an international incident with one of our allies. I couldn’t possibly want this more.
@LakersNation – If AI was actually willing to come off the bench, last year woulda been different and he’d already have a job.
Well according to Childress and Brandon Jennings, the Euro teams practice twice a day sometimes… TWICE a day. Not really sure that Iverson would do that for just $5mill. Not to mention he doesn’t have the greatest basketball mind and is not much of a team player/passer so how would scoring 15ppg work for him? Knowing he could easily put up 30ppg but the coach won’t play him enough minutes to do so or get him enough touches. Going to the Eurp League would actually ruin his legacy. He should just retire to be safe.
AI needs to grow up and change his game, he is one of the older cats with diminishing skills and he still does not want to come off the bench. The only thing holding AI back is AI and his bad attitude.
I don’t think Iverson has what it takes mentally to play overseas. I’d hate to see him go too
interesting but if he’s gonna F up games like he did in the nba the last two years there might be some troubles with the pasionate greek fans.
but I can see it working for him especialy if they win the chip this year in the greek leauge. if not his legacy will be that of a guy who had exceptional talent and even a more amazing drive but never won anything… not even in Europe
being an Olympiakos fan I’d be psyched to see this. But at the same time AI still has things to prove in the NBA.
Take the $$$ AI, you got a family to feed!
^^^famous last words told to spree
Man, I can offer him a Contract, does not mean he will take it.
I would be VERY surprised to see this happen due to the clash of styles.
I really want Iverson to win a championship though this year in a significant starting role
is there even a way to watch Olympiakos here in the states? I buy League Pass just to watch AI play
I think he would try to average 50.
fuck that, i would go to Polish league and get on Qyntel Woods’ team
they should sign stefh too!! i would move to greece and get season tickets, lol they would definitely go to the euro league final four and it could have implications with free agents in the future
AI’s at the crossroads of his career. They play a different type game in Europe; namely, less 1 on 1, more team-oriented. Iverson can still be a tough player but I don’t think he’ll excel as much.
I hope somebody picks him up in the League. I’d much rather see him play for a few more years against the best.
Man no this shouldn’t even be an issue right now. A.I. needs to be in NY. I really hope he doesn’t do this.
For all of his faults, AI deserves better than this. It’s still hard for me to comprehend how AI is teamless.
Oh how the mighty have fallen.
LISTEN PLEASE TELL THE KNICKS TO GO GET A.I. FOR ONE YEAR PLEASE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!IF THEY CAN GET SESSIONS ALSO PUT THEM BOTH ON THE FLOOR GO GET BRUCE BOWEN FOR REAL VET LEADERSHIP AND DEFENSE FORGET LEEE GIVE HIM A ONE YEAR DEAL OR TRADE HIM FOR SOMEONE ON THE TRAILBLAZERS SQUAD A.I. WILL GET THE NBA SELLS BACK UP FOR A PLAYER IN NY SINCE PAT OR STARKS THEN AI LOVE THE BIG SHOW HE HAS ALOT TO PROVE DONNIE W GIVE HIM A CHANCE ITS ONLY ONE YEAR IF NO GOOD YOU LOST NADA AND IF YOU CANT GET SESSIONS GET WHITE CHOCOLATE AND LE THE KNICKS HAVE THE GREATEST SHOW IN THE NBA THEY HAVE THE TALENT TO HAVE FUN EVERY NITE WE DONT KNOW HOW THEY WILL GELL AS A TEAM BUT WHAT FUN IT WILL BE IN MSG SO PLEASE HELP A.I OUT ALSO GET PAT JR AND MR ALMOND ALSO YOU HAVE A COMPLETE TEAM TO BATTTEL ATLEAST IN THE EAST TRUST ME ON THAT
Why would he want to go to the second best team in Greece?
Panathinaikos bitches! come get some rabbits
Still can’t wrap my head around this . . . years ago I hated him for being great and killing my teams, and now? He’s just sad, and with his arrogance I can neither hate or love the guy. Weird.
i feel bad that AI is at this kind of predicament. That guy However it got me thinking that his game is really dependent on him dribbling a lot, creating. He’s not even the best spot-up shooter although he has a good jumper off the dribble.
Basically it’s really a lead perimeter player kind of play, similar to how LBJ, D-Wade, and CP3 handle their offense.
At this point, his style would never work as a complementary player. Maybe it would work as the best player leading the bench, but we all know how AI feels about that. He’s in a limbo of playing style, and i somewhat doubt he can adapt his game.
Cant feel bad for somebody who wont bend.He could have a spot easy but he think shit should be on his terms like its 2001.
Damn! Euro-league is revamping its rosters to really include some NBA vets…smart move to promote the league and teams!
i kind of feel bad for iverson in a way because no 1 wants him so euro teams are offering him contracts. But i doubt iverson will accept them but i think if iverson went back to philly he would be 1 hell of a superstar
The sad part is that money is even an issue for a player with well over 200 million dollars in career earnings. I bet he is broke in a few years.He carried too many parasites for to long.
AI GOT DONE DIRTY IN DETROIT , AI IS THE BEST EVER 6FT TALL PLAYER TO EVER PLAY IN THE NBA . AI SHOULD GO TO ANY TEAM THAT WOULD LET HIM START AND KEEP HIS FAMOUS # 3 jersey AFTER JUST ONE YEAR THAN GO SIGN FOR A CONTENDER TO GET A RING, BUT AS OF NOW AI GOT A BIG ASS CHIP ON HIS SHOULDER , AI HAS ALWAYS AVG MORE ASSISTS THAN KOBE , AND PPG OVER HIS CAREER THAN MOST PLAYERS , YES HE CAN PASS THE BALL AS WELL AS SCORE AND MAKE ANY TEAM BETTER , ALL AI HATERS DONT REALLY WATCH OR KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT BASKETBALL . THE FACT THAN TEAMS LIKE THE CLIPPERS AND MEMPHIS WANTS AI BUT ONLY IF HE COMES OFF THE BENCH IS A JOKE , ATLEAST HED START IN MIAMI , BUT WHAT EVER HAPPENS, ITS GONNA BE INTERESTING WATCHING THE 1ST OVERALL PICK WITH THE HIGHEST PPG AVG ACTIVE BESIDE KING JAMES PLAY NEXT SEASON , A LOT OF TEAMS GONNA FEEL STUPID FOR NOT GETTING A FUTURE HALL OF FAME PLAYER
He should wait it out, wait for a superstar to get injured once the season gets underway.
@31, relax bro there’s no question about AI’s talent or legacy / effect on the game. He’s a damn good player for sure.
Nowadays it’s a question of team fit and of course, money.
OMGGG…me and all european girls would welcome him….come on AI…we are waiting:))
@IN IT TO WIN IT – 2nd best 6 footer ever. Isaih would eat his children
I’m sure that’s a tough call for AI. 5 million tax free in Europe or a MLE to stay in the NBA wbut with the feds taking half….
@ Celts Fan – Stockton can’t be much more than 6. I’d take him over both AI and Isiah.
Go for it baby. The US is not the only place in the world, you need to be some place where they recognize talent. Don’t worry love your #1 fan.
man dis is crazy man AI is ms fav player of all time and if dis gose down the game will never be da same. T.Scott age 15