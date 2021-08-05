The Olympics men’s basketball tournament has reached its Final Four, with the action taking place overnight here stateside, starting with USA-Australia and followed by France-Slovenia, with plenty of big names headlining both games.

In the opener, Team USA will look to continue building on what has been steady improvement over the course of these Olympics, culminating in an impressive job closing out Spain despite the best efforts of Ricky Rubio scoring 38 points. Kevin Durant led the way with 29 points of his own, while Zach LaVine, Devin Booker, and others all came up with some big buckets when needed in the fourth. On the other side is Australia will be looking to extend their active win streak over Team USA to three games, having won both of their recent exhibitions in 2019 and earlier this summer in Las Vegas. Patty Mills, recently signed to the Brooklyn Nets, and Joe Ingles lead an Australia squad with plenty of quality NBA talent and enough shooting to give the Americans some problems if they don’t show up offensively themselves.

In the second semifinal, Luka Doncic will look to remain undefeated as part of the Slovenian national team, as they are 17-0 having won the EuroBasket title in 2019 with Doncic and have yet to lose since he arrived during Olympic qualifying. Doncic has been unbelievable in the tournament so far and will need to continue to do so to get by a France team that is rolling, having already beaten Team USA in group play behind the leadership of Rudy Gobert, Nic Batum, and Evan Fournier.

Neither game will be televised, as NBC continues to push people to Peacock with the men’s hoops tournament, but as always, those without Peacock premium but with a TV subscription (cable, satellite, or an online provider like YouTube TV) can still stream the action online.

USA vs. Australia

Tip Time: 12:15 a.m. ET

Stream: NBCOlympics.com (link here) or Peacock premium

France vs. Slovenia

Tip Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

Stream NBCOlympics.com (link here) or Peacock premium