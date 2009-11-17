Once Again, Monta Ellis Throws His Teammates Under The Bus

Now that Stephen Jackson is gone, Monta Ellis is the last defensive presence on the Warriors. Well, according to Monta Ellis anyway. In an interview today with Marcus Thompson II of the Contra Costa Times, Ellis not only said that nobody on the Warriors besides him can play D, but he also said he doesn’t plan on taking on more responsibility or being more vocal now that Jackson is gone. Asked about whether his new teammate Raja Bell was a good defender, Ellis offered this, “I don’t know too much about dude. I mean (pause) it’s crazy, man.”

Source: Contra Consta Times