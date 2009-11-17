Once Again, Monta Ellis Throws His Teammates Under The Bus

Now that Stephen Jackson is gone, Monta Ellis is the last defensive presence on the Warriors. Well, according to Monta Ellis anyway. In an interview today with Marcus Thompson II of the Contra Costa Times, Ellis not only said that nobody on the Warriors besides him can play D, but he also said he doesn’t plan on taking on more responsibility or being more vocal now that Jackson is gone. Asked about whether his new teammate Raja Bell was a good defender, Ellis offered this, “I don’t know too much about dude. I mean (pause) it’s crazy, man.”
Source: Contra Consta Times
Wowza, Monta is a friggin knucklehead…. he could learn a few things from Bell. I mean… he could learn a ton of things from anyone is seems.
He’s likely to be traded, apparently.
Raja became the Warriors’ MVP on paper the moment he got traded. Calling Monta Ellis the lone defensive presence on the team is a joke. Outside of passing lane defense, he does next to nothing.
Im getting real tired of this kid and his sense of “entitlement”.. he aint a PG and he aint a SG.. i smell bench player.. and with his attitude he’ll be coming off the bench in New York before a contender touches him..
So first your star player in Stephen Jackson gives up his captaincy and requests a trade- essentially giving up on the team, and then gets traded. One of your go to guys in Monta Ellis has an openly bumpy relationship with coach, vows not to take on any extra leadership role after thier main guy just got traded, and also beefs with this years rookie even before they’ve met- a rookie who is expected to do big things. To add to this, Monta has also begun taking shots not only at the new guys who are on their way to join the team, but also the rest of the team?…
this is just an assumption…but the locker room dynamics of that team must be fuuu uuuucked up
raja isnt event playing..hes getting that surgery done up..
monta needs to shut his mouth up though..whats this dude done? 1 impressive rookie year? THATS ALL! i mean the moped incident cancels that out right away..so hes back to square one.. he needs to relax before curry snatches up his minutes and he becomes another forgotten baller who thought way too highly of himself
I don’t like Monta. I hope he gets traded and benched. Kid’s a little baby and needs to shut his trap.
Naaah, the age limit is soooo wrong. It’s clear that Monta didn’t need any college. He is soooo mature. A few years in higher learning would not have done any good at all.
U can’t take anything this guy says seriously he’s from Alabama
I’d trade him for a moped.
C’mon guys, stop all the hate. Of course Monta is the best defensive player on his team. A rookie scored 55 pts on him, but imagine if Stephen Curry was guarding Jennings…Jennings would’ve scored 81 pts! (I hope y’all can feel the sarcasm)…
When you talk like this. It’s to prevent you from chocking or knocking someone out over frustration. Let this man leave. Sink your ship on your own or sell. If Don Nelson is worth losing a whole franchise. You lay in it. Don’t take these innocent people down with your nonsense. While you smile & wither away on the bench. Leave man. Your not welcome. YOu guys are in more disarray than the Knicks w/ talent. That’s bad. This is just Monta trying to get traded. Pls send him and Curry somewhere please. Lebron could use Curry and Monta to the Hawks
Monta had, what, one good scoring season and then injured himself on a moped as soon as he signed a nice contract. Dude can’t pass, can’t rebound and can’t play D. IF the Warriors were smart they would ditch him for draft picks, ditch Nelson for Silas, and start over with all that young talent.
Actually from the Mercury News article it sounds like Nelson is the bigger culprit than Ellis. What a mess.
thanks for the laughs, monta is dumber then a rock. I can’t wait to hear what dumbass comment he makes next, “i’m the best defensive player in the league!”, I can only hope
DIME, how did you miss this one???
ONCE AGAIN, MONTA ELLIS THROWS HIS TEAMMATES UNDER THE MOPED
If I had Don Nelson as my coach, I don’t think I would be really that happy either. The guy is a complete fuck nut, and the worse thing to ever happen to fantasy owners.
Still, Monta should really just shut his yap before someone rams a dick in it.
hahaha that’s what’s up
You guys only see things one sided. Just to inform when a player gets a lot of money. You know that’s his agent brokering the deal to get the most he can. Also when player lose are act out a lot of the times. More so than not it’s the horrid job of management & coaching style after another. Players have no say. Go out there & play. Even if you stand no chance and are going to get embarass just fill my seats. That leads to a saddening situation & is going on all over the N.B.A. Great way of going from a sport to a Business. To us it’s entertainment to them it’s their workplace. I’m hoping this gives you human people who aren’t perfect a better understanding. It’s not always the player it can’t be. Could it just be Rashed Wallace voicing his opinion and being tired of all the nonsense. Could it be it was just Isiah who ruined the Knicks. What about Chris Brown he just decided to up and beat up Rihanna. Was it the moon or a song he heard. Could A.I. be tired of what the league has become. Same goes for Steph they played in an era where some of these guys couldn’t even shoot a technical free throw. I hope you guys get some of the points. You think Allan Houston thought he was worth a 100 million? Isiah tried to walk on water with this franchise. It’s going to take a lot of work to fix years of just horrible decision. Thanks Scott Layden mostly. U did a great job in Utah too. LOL. How could you not win with Stockton & Malone. Pieces & draft my friend.
Ugh will he just be quiet! Turiaf and Biendrins can play D by the way… Plus your team doesn’t defend anything so…
wasn’t monta in that youtube about the leprechaun in Alabama?
no, dime ya’ll are putting a wrong spin on this. nellie also apparently told monta the other night to “be quiet” when monta was attempting to address the team as the leader. therefore i wouldn’t be surprised if he decided not to continue as the voice of the team.
please don’t just put angles on stories that take events or quotes completely out of context dime.
Shrimp Toast Ellis doesn’t impress me too much.
He’s quick and can finish, but doesn’t want to finish in the win column.
He’s out for himslef, his next contract and big stats. If he just wants to play for stats, and doesn’t care about winning, he shoud just go play for the Warriors.
Maybe they can work out a trade-and-return: Ellis and his Ego straight up for Ellis
3 sides to every story man. Opinions & comments are just that. Not fact or truth for the most part.
ola – HE NEEDS TO BE TOLD TO BE QUIET!!! He is an idiot. Garbage. Don’t even want him on a fantasy team for fear he’d fuck up another guy’s numbers, like Melo or Dirk. He is that bad.
@ nola
can you imagine how Monta was addressing his team; “WHy don’t you guys pass me the ball I only had 20 shots while locking down ricky davis, if you guys didn’t suck so bad we could win; just pass me the ball, they don’t call me moped for nothing”
At least thats how I imagine it
i’m not saying he doesnt deserve blame for talking too much, but i really think this is completely a result of the frustration of don nelson’s atrocious coaching. don nelson may be a good coach for veterans or what not and he may get wins but he is absolutely killing this team and all of the great young players on the team.
seriously, how many other teams have as many great young players? curry, ellis, morrow, azubuike (sp?), randolph, biedrins. other than portland, i cant think of another team. any of these players could be maybe not great but really good on another team.
@cynic
maybe you’re right. but maybe he was also asking for more effort and asking for the direct opposite of what you’re saying. either way, we just don’t know and the way dime has spinned this story, it’s like it’s all monta’s fault. seriously? i’m pretty sure nellie deserves at the least 75% of the blame.
Monta honestly thinks he’s a good defender?? For real???
Hahahahahahaha!! That’s some funny stuff right there.
@ nola
+1.. monta obviously is not completely free of blame for throwing curry under the bus, the moped incident, etc.. but alot of the blame has to fall on the warriors’ management..or lackthereof.
warriors shoulda voided this kids contract – he’s a moron, a selfish player, and an immature locker room cancer.. dumbass
They should re-name the team the San Quentin Warriors because playing for them is like being locked up and everybody wants out.Monta & Stephen want out mainly because Don Nelson lied to em and have not really addressed any of the teams needs…Don Nelson has now set the franchise back even more years.
@nola,
the Contra-Costa interview Dime links to shows the question that the reporter asked and Monta’s response…how exactly is this taken out of context? If anything, you’re trying to ADD context by referencing something Nellie “apparently” (or should I say allegedly) said the other night. It doesn’t take any “spinning” to make Monta sound like an idiot…only to rationalize his answers.
@mules
here’s my source: [blogs.mercurynews.com]
both my source and dime’s sources are secondary sources, not primary. that’s why i included “apparently”. also allegedly has a legal connotation to it in which doesnt apply here. and yes i’m also trying to ADD context to make the picture more clear
like i said, i’m not clearing monta of blame for the many things that he has done wrong. i’m simply stating that this is as much his fault as the management and especially nellie.
what an ass.
He needs to go ride a bike.
I hate being a Warriors fan. Monta shouldn’t have said what he said, regardless of the context. Everyone knows the Warriors defense is probably the worst in the league, but Monta can’t honestly think he’s above that. That’s just stupid. But does it matter? Until management changes are made from top to bottom, this team will continue to stink. Warriors fans just want to see this circus end, and trading Ellis won’t solve it. It doesn’t matter who’s on the roster, it’s the guys behind it that have to go.
Jameer to have surgery. Out for at least 4 to 6 weeks. Bet they regret trading Rafer now.
Sigh~ an idiot like this dude is making millions and will live in comfort for the rest of his life. He can eat anything he wants, drive anything he wants, get any girl he wants, buy anything he wants, and I can go on.
Life is sad.
i liked monta when no one expected him to be good or knew he was. now that he’s expected to produce he’s become a complete cunt. let him talk. if he keeps it up he’ll be the next marbury/iverson out of the league without the credentials.
dude tried to become a vocal leader… repeatedly…. then gets undermined by the front office of the warriors, mainly the damn coach don nelson who told him to be quiet after the clips loss in front of reporters….
to outsiders it might seem monta is immature, but u need to understand the dynamics of the warrior’s front office to truly judge this horrible situation…. randolph will ask to be traded by year’s end… count on it
seems like egypt is the only person on this site who has any sense…ppl saying monta is a bad player get the fuck outta here lol hes 6 3 averaging 20 5 and 5 while shooting 46 percent and hes only 23 lol real bad numbeers and id do the same exact thing if my coach continuously undermines me when i try to be a leader…ppl dont know deja vu nelson is the fuckin mad man who cant handle a team and is only hell bent on destroying this franchise like he didiin the 90s and if you dont know shit dont comment you bitch ass readers
Reading ebonics quotes isn’t the same as hearing it on tv.
Why does New York come up in every trade story?
Yeah they have cash but they were never going to waste it on either Captain Jack or Ellis.
i completely understand now how Ellis got hurt on a moped instead of a harley….
he s still a boy in a mans body…
trade Ellis s ass now!!!!!!!!
After the Clippers game, where Baron schooled and outquicked Monta and Curry, Monta tried to show his leadership by addressing the team. Here’s how it went:
Monta: hizza wizza huh how hida webe meh gi. fi fi fo.
Nelson: Monta, not now.
Monta: hassa hafta mooo go. Hifa hafa maka huj. (Cries)
I used to think Monta had a promising future, but this guy is just wearing on me now. It started with him VIOLATING HIS HUGE CONTRACT by riding a motorcycle and getting injured badly (which he still hasn’t physically recovered from apparently) and then getting angry when he was going to be disciplined. Now not only is he being a shitty teammate, but he actually thinks that HE plays defense? Please. This is beyond ridiculous and sad
What is it about the Bay that makes people become assholes?