One Day FREE Fantasy Basketball Contest – $300 in Cash Prizes! [LAST CHANCE]

03.30.12 6 years ago

We just wanted to give our readers a heads up that tonight is the deadline for entry in the final one-day free fantasy basketball contest of the season. All the info you need is below…

Fantasy basketball is a big deal for everyone here at Dime. We love it. We’ve had our own keeper league for almost 10 years now â€“ it’s serious business for us and we’re always looking for ways to change and upgrade ways to play. That’s why we’re down with our friends at DraftStreet.com.

You may have seen it here before, but DraftStreet has created a new way to play fantasy basketball that turns the season-long grind into quick-hitting, one-night leagues. And the best part is that you can win cash every single day. You draft a team for one day and get paid out as soon as the games end that night.

DraftStreet.com is at the forefront of this new trend in the fantasy world and has offered us a great promotion to kick off the season: a FREE one-day fantasy league with $300 in prizes exclusively for Dime readers.

This contest will see salary cap-style drafting where everyone tries to assemble the best team out of the available players with the money you are allotted. Users will have a $100,000 budget to build a team of 2 forwards, 2 guards, 2 centers, and 2 utility players. Each NBA player has been assigned a price based on their expected fantasy performance.

You can adjust your roster up until the contest starts on Friday, March 30th at 7 p.m. EST at which time your rosters will lock and the Live Scoreboard will be available.

CLICK HERE to sign up for free and register for the Dime $300 Freeroll on DraftStreet.com.

