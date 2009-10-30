One Duncan Don’t Stop No Show

When the Spurs smacked the sting out of the Hornets in their season opener the other night, everybody but Tim Duncan looked like world-beaters. Last night in Chicago, Duncan proved he’s still dominant when he needs to be, but his teammates didn’t show up and San Antone took an L … The Bulls just had too many weapons to counter the Spurs’ one-man show. Derrick Rose put up 13 points and seven dimes and Luol Deng had 17 and nine boards, as the whole starting five and sixth man Kirk Hinrich scored in double figures. Rose showed no effects of the ankle injury that grounded him for most of the preseason; he was hitting circus layups, blowing past guys off the dribble, and getting in the air to challenge shots. It sounds weird to say somebody with Rose’s athleticism was a “game manager,” but the kid had his Andre Miller mask on, smartly spreading the ball around and always seeming to make the right decision … Deng was just as impressive, especially considering how bad he looked for the majority of last season. Last night he was moving smoothly without the ball, flying all over the place for offensive rebounds, and generally displaying the game-changing ability that earned him that $70 million contract in the first place. When he’s on, Deng is like a more bouncy version of post-injury Grant Hill … How bad was Duncan’s supporting cast? For the first 10 and a half minutes of the third quarter, Duncan (28 pts, 16 rebs, 3 blks) scored all but two of the Spurs points. He was killing on that face-up banker, which he hit from the same spot all night. But Tony Parker (4-11 FG) and Manu Ginobili (3-11 FG) just didn’t do their part … And Richard Jefferson deserves his own paragraph. Before the first commercial break he’d bricked two threes badly, had a layup sent back in his face by Rose, missed another jumper, and found a seat on Coach Pop’s bench. It looked like maybe the Spurs were trying to get RJ on track and run the offense through him early, but when that didn’t work, scrapped the plan and resumed leaning on Duncan, Parker and Manu. Jefferson finished with nine points on 3-of-9 shooting (and later in the game got smashed on by Tyrus Thomas); between that and his 1-of-7 line against New Orleans, he’s had a worse two-game start than the Cavaliers … PLEASE tell us Joakim Noah didn’t hit a jumper and do the “You can’t see me” thing afterward. C’mon son! (Shout-out to Ed Lover.) You uncorked that ugly-ass J and it goes in once, now you’re acting like you’re Ben Gordon? Get the eff outta here with that … Charles Barkley made a good point that guys like Parker and Ginobili get worn out during the season and more susceptible to injury because they play for their national teams immediately following long NBA playoff runs. Good point, except for Parker doesn’t have a history of injury or fatigue problems, and Team France usually doesn’t go very far in their big tournaments anyway … Kevin McHale said in the TNT studio that the Spurs were “done” last season when Manu went down. “They could still beat bad teams,” he added, just not the contenders. And somehow nobody pointed out that McHale’s Timberwolves would’ve been one of those bad teams. Remember who took that 55-point drilling by Parker when Ginobili was out? … Now would be a good time to reiterate Smack’s preseason prediction that Carmelo Anthony will lead the NBA in scoring. After dropping 30 on the Jazz in the opener, ‘Melo hit the Blazers for 41 last night. He hit the go-ahead jumper with about four minutes left, part of a run where ‘Melo scored 10 straight Denver points, and his two free throws with two seconds left capped a 19-point quarter. Brandon Roy scored 30 points (16-18 FT) in the loss, and missed a potential game-tying three at the buzzer that looked exactly like the one he hit on the Rockets last year … But before that sequence, Greg Oden (6 pts, 9 rebs, 2 blks) went to the line with 4.6 seconds left and a chance for Portland to take the lead. He bricked both freebies. Oden hasn’t been a big part of the offense so far, but he’s looking like he could average double-digit rebounds and multiple blocks. If down the road G.O.’s niche in the NBA is about eight points, 10-11 boards and 2-3 blocks per night and the Blazers are perennial contenders, would you consider Oden a bust as the No. 1 overall pick? What if draft classmate Kevin Durant is dropping 25-30 points a night, Al Horford is good for a regular double-double, and Jeff Green is a borderline All-Star? … If you read some of the excerpts from Tim Donaghy‘s book yesterday, then watched the Blazers/Nuggets game where the teams combined for 90 free throws, did it affect your perception at all? … After a month and a half’s worth of counting down, Dime’s Austin Burton says Kobe Bryant is the best go-to guy in the League. OK, maybe not the biggest surprise, but check it out and see if you agree with Kobe’s spot or the list overall … Bob Knight has decided not to attend his induction into the Indiana University sports Hall of Fame next week. Knight told the administration he worried about his presence taking too much attention away from the other inductees. Honestly, that sounds like a weak excuse. By that logic, Michael Jordan shouldn’t have gone to this year’s Naismith H.O.F. ceremony, and Brett Favre shouldn’t show up the year he gets put into the football Hall. It’s highly likely Knight just doesn’t want to go because Indiana fired him once upon a time … Just one NBA team has yet to make their ’09-10 regular season debut, so if you’ve got the NBA League Pass free preview, don’t miss the Milwaukee Bucks tonight as they get going against the Sixers! OK, Bucks/Sixers is probably the worst game on the schedule, but we tried … We’re out like Donaghy’s royalties …
jefferson and aldridge are killing my fantasy team…they both play like shit. and yeah ‘melo is killing it right from the start, great post player and his jumper is a thing of beauty.
If down the road G.O.’s niche in the NBA is about eight points, 10-11 boards and 2-3 blocks per night and the Blazers are perennial contenders,
If Oden has those averages, I’d rather have an experienced Prizbilla have the lion’s minutes.
In other words, he’s a bust for a number 1 pick.
jeff green a borderline allstar? hahahahhaha
8 pts/ 10 reb/ 2-3 blocks for “the next great center” and no. 1 pick is definitely bust-status. but he can be better than those stats, just give him more time. i can see a 18/11/2-3 blocks from him easily. well, IF he doesn’t get hurt again and again.
No Dejuan Blair?
Kudoes to Coach Knight for being bitter. I am still bitter from my first heart-break. That was 20 years ago. Hahahahaha.
cesar u must aint watch okc lately green has been bumpin
ODEN IS NOT REALLY GOOD AT BASKETBALL
and PROPS PROPS PROPS
For the Ed Lover “Cmon Son!”
youtube it crackers!
GMs should just stop drafting centers so high up. its not 1987 anymore, “you cant teach size” should be changed to “you cant teach centers”. they all either never learn the game or can never stay healthy. ALL of the major draft cockups have been from picking a 7 footer, Kwame, Darko, Thabeet. Oden should have gone at no. 12 and the world would have been a better place.
“youtube it crackers”
Really sia? REALLY?
Good win to start out the season for the Bulls….Going 82-0 seems a little bit closer now
I could barely watch the Den/Por forth quarter, on every whistle I kept thinking is it a real foul?
Who has money riding on it?
What does Stern want to see happen here?
The weird thing is with the NBA having such a long history if the refs are slanted they are so good at it now that I am sure that rarely do they ever have to make the calls in the last mins of the forth quater. They probaly manipulate it so well that the game is decided before the forth even begins.
Yeah that book has me a little messed up… heh even playing 2k10 last night I started cussing Stern whenI got whistle for a foul in the forth.
KHII
@ Big Sia: That is a racist comment. What would you say if I said “youtube it niggers.” Which, of course, is racist and it offends many types of people. Just because I’m white doesn’t mean I don’t know anything about Ed Lover. So fuck you!
@ Dime: as soon as I saw the 90 fouls, I was thinking that it was to cover a spread. And I will probably think that everytime I see a blown call or bad call. I hated hearing all that shit.
the spurs defense was way off last night, and i am not so sure parker didnt actually get hurt, or at least a little weary about going to the paint after the nasty fall he had wed. he only tried a couple of times and at least one was blocked. i think he was more nervous then hurt.
blair had 6 pts and 4 rebounds in 12 minutes, thats not to bad really (shot 100%) but his defense was not good, he missed rotations left and right. thats the problem with having a great preseason (and opener) expectations get overhyped. in the end, even at 6-4 he is still performing better then 90%+ of all second round picks ever.
Seems like every season Melo has a couple of new post moves. He seems much quicker this season which makes defenders have to respect his drive which is why he is wetting jumper after jumper. So much skill to melos game, its easy to appreciate.
Man, those Tim Donaghy excerpts has fucked up watching the games a bit. It now has more of a WWE feeling than the NBA…
Blairs lack of height was exposed last night. The Bulls were dominating the boards especially offensively. I saw a few times that Blair was outtrebounded by Noah and Deng even when he had better position.
All in all the Bulls looked good. If the can rebound, play defense, and play unselfish basketball all of which they did last night they’ll be in a good position to get a top 5 seed in the east.
amen to all the posters talking about how the donaghue(sp) book has them shook. I was second guessing every foul last night in the den/por game.
im even afraid to gamble on the games now. I still will, but every time I lose im assuming the refs cost me money. that book has justified my unjustifiable paranoia.
DAMN YOU DONAGHUE(sp)!
mile mufuckin high!
Damn sad game last night it was td vs the world. I want blair to start and td to slide to the c position.
carmelo was clutch last night… is it me or does the melo man remind you of a younger more athletic paul pierce?
My opinion of the refs is the same after reading those sections of that book. My reaction is more like, “oh, THAT is why they suck so bad…at least there is a reason” more than “oh my god, really!?!?”. They are just absolutely horrible. Basketball is a HARD sport to ref, but being completely honest, the current crop of refs adds their bias to the game COMPLETELY. Time for some new fucking blood.
Look at the FIRST foul in Nugs/Blaze game. Greg Oden, just staying in front of Nene…barely even touched him and Nene loses control and it’s a foul on Oden. Gotta get that defensive stopper out of the game quick! I’m not saying Oden don’t foul a lot, make rookie moves and shit, but come on…
One other thing they have to get out of the NBA: when offensive player pump fakes, and gets the defender into the air, and then jumps directly INTO the defender for a foul. That is just bullshit, yeah, you faked your guy into the air, do something about it other than CREATING the contact hoping for a pussy bail out foul.
Preach on control!!
No got beef, I think everyone has been saying that for the last couple of years. The difference between the two was long that Pierce plays D and knows how to pass, but now Melo has eclipsed him. The Cavs/Spurs are still finding their way . . . although wow, how bad does this make the Hornets? Will they even make the playoffs? And if they don’t, what does that say about Paul?
ChicagoGETTAS! Yeah Baby go Bulls. Yall can keep iggin the Bulls and talking about all that other gay shit. But we all saw the truth in Tony Parker last night. He ain’t fuking with D.Rose. Kirk Hinrich is a defensive monster on the perimeter. Vinny is an ass for not playing Tyrus in the 4th but whatever. Noah needs a new set of hands. Duncan gave him the Bee Kneeess. And last but not least, i have to give credit to Deng-a-Lang for wetting those Jumpers.
So far, the Blazers seemed to have blown the #1 pick on a Samuel Dalembert-clone. I don’t care what anyone says, Kevin Durant is 10x the player, and the Blazers made a huge mistake.
@IGP, callin someone cracker and callin someone nigger at on 2 completely different levels and would def get you curb stomped so nice try.
@Sia, while it wasn’t racist, still faggishly unneeded.
@Dime, If oden gets those numbers, he’d still be doin more than most centers in the league and more likely to win a ring than durant just jackin shots on a bad team. And Melos offense is sooooooo much smoother than lebrons its not even fair to compare anymore. Lebron may be the best athlete in the NBA today but melo is a way better baller.
Ty Thomas was all over the place, but it’s the same story for him. His energy is his best asset and also gets him in the most trouble.
I was having a debate the other day about who is better, Hakeem Olajuwon or Time Duncan. Just wanted to see what the Dime World thought. I went with Olajuwon because he’s more athletic and skilled.
@ 18, i dont agree at all about blair being “exposed”. he played a grand total of 12:43 minutes and had 6 points (3 for 3) and 4 rebounds (2 offensive). hell according to the +/- he was more effective then noah. he was 1 board shy of half of noahs boards even though noah played 26.:56 minutes (more then twice as much). the only thing blairs hight effects his his defense, he doesnt block shots.
# 28,
hakeem is more skilled then duncan? athletic sure hands down, but skilled? i dont think so. the thing is, they play 2 different positions really, when you consider how much things have changed since the 80-90’s to today. it is like saying magic was more skilled then kobe, both great players who play “similar” positions but in totally different eras. in the end, if you put dream and TD side by side in one of dimes “whos better” TD wins 7-10 times imo.
@shake&Bake
Seriously as good as Timmy D is, he is not in the mold of Hakeem. for one, he hasn’t had to compete against P.Ewings, David Robinson, Shaq (Duncan guards the PF), For his entire Career and Dominate them. Tim did go up against KG every year, and maybe you can count Amare, but not too many after that because Popovich would never allow Duncan to guard KG, Dirk, Amare, Yao, or any of those guys str8 up. Also, at 7 ft tall and always playing in the post, duncan is a Center, yet somehow considers himself a PF because of the couple years with D-Rob where he played a Hybrid PF/C (D-Rob was at the top of the Key most of the time).
Hakeem has the 2nd greatest post game ever and he was a champ like Duncan. He beasted Shaq, Robinson, Ewing and anyone who stepped to him. Stats don’t matter they sorta equal eachother with Hakeem a better defender and scorer and Duncan better with passing and boards.
Hakeem all day anyday
@29 Kobe and Magic played the same position? didn’t know Kobe put up 19pts-10assist for his career and was a triple double threat. Also didn’t know Magic was one of the greatest scorers to walk the earth….thanks for the enlightment…now go stab yourself in the face.
@ 29
Im a big fan of Duncan, but you have lost what ever brain cells you had left upstairs if you think Duncan is hands down better the Hakeem.
Never mind cause i see your opinon isnt worth shit cause you just compaired one of the greatest point guards ever to one of the greatest scorers ever.
Quickly find a window and jump out of it head first.
@29 you suck do world favor and die
**Looking at everybody who justified Dime putting BRoy ahead of Melo on the “Go To Guys” List…
If Oden winds up averaging 10 pts 10 boards then *obviously* he’s a bust at #1. But he’s been looking a lot better this year so here’s what I think is a more interesting question: Would Oden be a bust if he topped out at 18 pts, 10 boards, with 2.5 blks (e.g., EB/kaman)?
@bron42: yeah i get nigger is worse than cracker given the historical baggage* but i like how you just had to throw in faggish too. so for those of us scoring at home, blacks > whites > gays?
* just a reminder that it wasn’t even a generation ago that civil rights were being fought for, literally.
@Big Sia and @Bron42
Actually calling someone “cracker” is still racist, it just doesn’t carry as much weight because “Crackers” were not oppressed back in the day… It’s probably the most racial word you can call Caucasians… so it is racist but, whatever … I’m pretty sure Sia isn’t racist…
(H)Akeem Olajuwon Vs. Tim Duncan
I’d have to go with The Dream… with a very small margin… The Dream was just way quicker. And his Dream Shake was unguardable…
“hakeem is more skilled then duncan? athletic sure hands down, but skilled? i dont think so”
Are you kiddin’…remember the dream shake..etc. More post moves than any big man…ever maybe. (except for good ol’ McHale)
BTW..This is Carmelo’s year to sshhhhh all the haters=Melo-MVP candidate this year
“**Looking at everybody who justified Dime putting BRoy ahead of Melo on the “Go To Guys” List…”
Agreed..
I enjoyed the Bulls/Spurs game last night but, what I really wanted to do was stick my hand if I could through the television and slap Joakim Noah. He works my last nerves with that ugly jump shot.
@Jacqueline
Yes…oh yes. My niece (who plays HS ball as a freshman) had me rewind it several times just to laugh at his jumper. but the thing that annoys me most is his yelling on every rebound, especially when there is no one around him or challenging him for the rebound. He actually yelled when grabbing a board of Tony Parker… 6’1 Tony Parker. I hope he plays well enough to trade him.
@rangerjohn
I don’t care about +/- as long as we win. I’m rooting for Blair. I hope he proves everybody wrong. In fact I wanted the Bulls to draft him. Also I didn’t say Noah was more effective. I just pointed out that there was a few times that Blair had great rebounding position and didn’t get the rebound seemingly because of his height and lack of explosion.
@ shake&bake
Good question for debate. TD is just as skilled as Hakeem as just as athletic in my opinion. Hakeem played soccer and TD was a swimmer. The only thing I could really say that Hakeem was better at was off the dribble with a slight edge in shot blocking. Other than that I really can’t choose one or the other. It would’ve been a great treat for any NBA fan if they could’ve played against each other in their prime.
Offensively, for centers, The top skill guys are Hakeem and Kareem then eveyoe else. And defensively With his quickness, Hakeem is up
there with Russell. So yea Hakeem is more skilled than Duncan.
1) duncan is a PF donchaknow? what kind of weird matchup is this?
2) olajuwon was beastly. although it might be close, olajuwaon’s quicks beat timmy in the end; i’m pretty sure hakeem got more steals and blocks.
Why would you want to trade Noah? He’s obviously working hard to get better, he got way bulked up this past summer. Don’t hate. and obviously the “cant see me” was a sarcastic gesture.
and wuts up with Vinny playing Tyrus at the 3. we tried that last yr and it didnt work then…but the guy gets 13 pts in the 3rd and you bench him the 4th? WTF
@ 41
Spurs fans kill me…
lol @ duncan just as athletic… I actually spit my coffee out onto my keyboard.
Hakeem use to put his neck dam near in the rim and basically moved like a guard. Slight adavantage in blocks? Yea the all time shot blocker vs a guy who barely reaches 2 a game, mainly cause he cant jump, wich is from a lack of being athletic..
I guess tony parker plays defense just as good as ike thomas too huh?
Timmy vs. Olajuwon, by the numbers
(through 13 seasons)
[www.basketball-reference.com]
points/36: hakeem (+2.2)
boards/36: tie
blocks/36: hakeem (+1)
steals/36: hakeem (+1)
TO/36: timmy (-0.4)
Yo, Big Sia… Where my crackers at????
Chicagorilla – damn son. Your team is 1-0, you ain’t gonna be 82-0 after its done. D-Rose is nice but so is Parker. Next matchup is January 25th – we’ll know by then where each team is headed.
Melo looks like he’ll lead the league in scoring – if this was a 6 game season. Everyone’s Bold Predictions are coming pretty early. A lot will change in the next two weeks alone, much less a whole season.
Kansas could beat the Bobcats right now
@AdvancedMind
Don’t get it twisted. I’m a Bulls fan since day one. I don’t even like the Spurs. I respect them though. Especially TD. But you’re right about the shot blocking. Hakeem was way better than I gave him credit for. Although I still think people do not give TD the credit he deserves defensively.
“Melo looks like he’ll lead the league in scoring – if this was a 6 game season. Everyone’s Bold Predictions are coming pretty early. A lot will change in the next two weeks alone, much less a whole season”
True… but I don’t think Melo’s gonna just wake up one day and forget how to pump 25ish one people any time soon…and he’s more athletic than Tim Duncan..(sorry couldn’t resist)
@jjankechu, yes, i said faggish too, did i mean he kisses men? no..but if your gonna put it like that, i think most gays have dealt with more drama than most straight whites so it wold go blacks>gays>whites.
@Ric Hardwood, first dont put me and sia in the same sentence. second did you say “crackers weren’t oppressed back in the day”? when have they ever been lol and its def not the most racist thing you could say to a white person. Most white people would laugh it off because its such a sad attempt to be racist. You might as well call them a honky. Heck, callin someone trailer trash would be more racist than cracker. my point was, saying cracker and nigger are even close to equal comments is absurd…thats like me calling someones mom a loser or calling her a dirty whore that had them by mistake. both mean, 1 has wayyy more baggage
I’d go with dream in the other debate.