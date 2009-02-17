One Last Look: All-Star Weekend Photo Gallery

The Shactus trying to make his way through the lobby of the Sheraton in downtown PHX. It took about 20 mins for him to make his way through

So we’re all back from Phoenix, trying to shake off the crust and All-Star hangover residue from four straight days of planes, parties, meetings, events and little to no sleep. I was cleaning out one of the Dime cameras and thought we should post a few of the pics from ASW that didn’t make it into our many posts to give you guys some more looks at what happened before we delete them…



This guy. This clown from NBA TV Europe or something went to every event dressed like this. Someone told him that this would be funny. It wasn’t.

LeBron at AS practice. He was sat down in his seat and let the media from around the world rush him

The view from the Sophomore Team’s practice

This was the scene on the Jam Session practice court when Shaq and Kobe met for the first time this weekend. People were literally shoving each other to get a shot for whatever outlet they were representing. Good times.

A little closer look at the Shaq/Kobe practice meeting