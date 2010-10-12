One more reason Kevin Durant will win MVP in 2011

When you’re nicknamed after a tarantula, you’re expected to look and perform like one, e.g. having long arms that make you versatile with the ability to adapt to a new environment. That’s exactly what Kevin Durant is doing.

There’s no doubt that Durant’s, a.k.a. “Durantula,” been working hard at improving his game over the past two seasons — he became the NBA’s youngest scoring champion in 2010 and is a front-runner MVP candidate at just 21 years old — to morph into a better all-around player instead of just putting the ball in the basket. It’s evident that he’s been working on his defense (Defensive Warp went from 8.6 to 17.6 last season), his passing, and his handles in hopes of distancing the memory of his 3.3 turnovers per game during the ’09-10 season.

Even with his frail frame, Durant managed to play three different positions last season — power forward (6 percent used with a PER of 36.4), shooting guard (2 percent used with a PER of 18.4), and small forward (72 percent used with a PER of 18.4) — and even played some center for Team USA over the summer in Turkey. For those who didn’t catch the Thunder/Heat preseason game over the weekend, head coach Scott Brooks played Durant at all five positions. Although Durant did take a liking to utilizing his abilities all over the court, he still remains optimistic as well, judging by his recent interview with Darnell Mayberry of the Oklahoman.

“I think that I have an advantage with my quickness against some (power forwards),” Durant stated. “It’s going to be tougher for me on the defensive end because they’re stronger and bigger than me … But I just got to make up for being skinny with my heart. And with me being a point guard … I got to try to make the right play. I’m still working on that. I’ve got to watch more film to try to make the right play. But all I can say is I’m going to try to work on it.”

Durant has the ability to be more than just a scorer, but there’s no question that general manager, Sam Presti, knew exactly what he was doing when it came to trades, offseason signings, and the NBA Draft. When you look at the Thunder’s roster, they all have one thing in common — the ability to play two or more positions. Even bench players James Harden and rookie Cole Aldrich are multi-position players. Brooks, of course, will know how and when to utilize Durant during the right matchups. You just don’t throw this kid at the five and expect him to bang with Dwight Howard.

Being only 21 puts Durant’s ceiling at an immeasurable height, but placing him against some of the best fours and fives in the League is not a smart thing to do on a consistent basis. Either way, the Thunder are going to have one of the most versatile teams in the NBA this season, and it all starts with the Durantula.