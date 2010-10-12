One more reason Kevin Durant will win MVP in 2011

When you’re nicknamed after a tarantula, you’re expected to look and perform like one, e.g. having long arms that make you versatile with the ability to adapt to a new environment. That’s exactly what Kevin Durant is doing.
There’s no doubt that Durant’s, a.k.a. “Durantula,” been working hard at improving his game over the past two seasons — he became the NBA’s youngest scoring champion in 2010 and is a front-runner MVP candidate at just 21 years old — to morph into a better all-around player instead of just putting the ball in the basket. It’s evident that he’s been working on his defense (Defensive Warp went from 8.6 to 17.6 last season), his passing, and his handles in hopes of distancing the memory of his 3.3 turnovers per game during the ’09-10 season.
Even with his frail frame, Durant managed to play three different positions last season — power forward (6 percent used with a PER of 36.4), shooting guard (2 percent used with a PER of 18.4), and small forward (72 percent used with a PER of 18.4) — and even played some center for Team USA over the summer in Turkey. For those who didn’t catch the Thunder/Heat preseason game over the weekend, head coach Scott Brooks played Durant at all five positions. Although Durant did take a liking to utilizing his abilities all over the court, he still remains optimistic as well, judging by his recent interview with Darnell Mayberry of the Oklahoman.
“I think that I have an advantage with my quickness against some (power forwards),” Durant stated. “It’s going to be tougher for me on the defensive end because they’re stronger and bigger than me … But I just got to make up for being skinny with my heart. And with me being a point guard … I got to try to make the right play. I’m still working on that. I’ve got to watch more film to try to make the right play. But all I can say is I’m going to try to work on it.”
Durant has the ability to be more than just a scorer, but there’s no question that general manager, Sam Presti, knew exactly what he was doing when it came to trades, offseason signings, and the NBA Draft. When you look at the Thunder’s roster, they all have one thing in common — the ability to play two or more positions. Even bench players James Harden and rookie Cole Aldrich are multi-position players. Brooks, of course, will know how and when to utilize Durant during the right matchups. You just don’t throw this kid at the five and expect him to bang with Dwight Howard.
Being only 21 puts Durant’s ceiling at an immeasurable height, but placing him against some of the best fours and fives in the League is not a smart thing to do on a consistent basis. Either way, the Thunder are going to have one of the most versatile teams in the NBA this season, and it all starts with the Durantula.
hate that nickname, start calling him captain America…
all this media hype on KD just probably a fallout of LBJ’s transfer to miami. if lebron stayed in cleveland i’m pretty sure dime still saying lebron will be dominating with mvp numbers unlike in miami where he has to share the load.
nothing against KD – love his talent and humility. he’s the next big thing. but until KD expands his game more….creates for his teamates, defends…he’s closer to melo now than lbj. probably kobe or lebron this year.
what we like hearing from durant is that he works hard to improve everytime, someday he’ll get that mvp
Lebron is out of the MVP picture, unless Wade is hurt all year long. I’d put money on Kobe, mostly if the Lakers end up with the best record, but KD will be right there mostly if they improve again this year and he fills out the stat sheet in more areas than just scoring.
I like Dwight Howard this year, has always been the best defender if he has improved his post game he could be a candidate this year, he had the one month stretch where he was killing teams. He’s got it but just needs to be more consistent.
I for one am glad to hear these feel-good stories about a decent kid who’s surpassing expectations on the court, while not making a fool of himself off the court.
I does seem a bit much, but it’s better than the million and one articles about LBJ or the Heat.
“Lebron is out of the MVP picture, unless Wade is hurt all year long.”
Yeah that’s pretty ridiculous. He might not win, but out of the picture entirely? Nah. You figure his scoring will go down, yes, but his assists and rebounds could easily go up, and if the Heat win 60+ games and he’s the best player on the team then he’s definitely one of the top 2 or 3 candidates.
Also this article could have used some editing before being posted. Kinda hard to follow.
@ Heiddi187
I think his nickname is dope, especially because no one else in the world has it.
After watching that pre-season game he still looks the same… Nothing looks improved to me, his MVP is all media hype right now.
Also not a big fan of his nickname. I like to call him the Oklahoma City Bomber… too soon?
Real talk….he HATES that nickname. I know, because I know him personally. He told me this summer when he had a room at Seat Pleasant Rec dedicated to him. Just call the man KD. That’s the nickname he prefers.
You guys realize LeBron might avg 20/10/10 or something pretty damn close to it right? Just like the defending champs, you gotta like his chances in winning as long as he’s the reigning MVP.
KD is great, amazing player, and going to be a beast…but he’s turned into one of those players who was so underrated, that they are now almost overrated. The guy is getting beejers from the media like he’s VIP in a dirty stripclub. First thing people need to give KD is a season to TAKE the crown, can’t just give him that shit without him earning it (which, he hasn’t yet).
Kobe for MVP is pretty out there as I think last year he realised his body isn’t up for it. I dunno, but I got a feeling he limits himself in the regular season and saves it for when he counts.
I see the MVP race as Durant vs LBJ vs Howard
Durant is the media favorite, if he improves his passing and maintains his scoring he may have it on lock down, but Bron might breakout a 21/9/10 year which is pretty hard to ignore for MVP.
If Dwight’s Hakeem training pays off, he bumps his PPG to 25 ish while maintaining his dominance on D and boards while the magic win 60+ well…
I can understand ppl saying that Lebron might average 10 assists per game cuz he now has more ppl to pass to, but why do ppl think he will average 10 rebounds…..he never has before and what has changed since then? is miami’s perimeter D soo good that they will force outside jumpers to create more rebounds? or just cuz bosh is the only big man that means lebron will get more boards, how about the other team might get those boards cuz bosh is the only big (and i use that term loosely)!
The writer is so in love with Durant he forgot he has already turned 22 last month. He is young but so is Lebron who will just turned 26 at the end of this year. People went crazy when he won scoring title at 21, by averaging 30 ppg and taking OKC to a first round exit. They forgot that Lebron at 21 averaged 31 ppg and took the powerful Detroit Pistons to 7 games in the second round of the 2007 play-offs.
Durant’s a loveable kid, but let us not get carried away yet.
@shuttles & control – No way he is at 10 boards or 10 assists, you have any idea of how hard that is, mostly since he won’t be dominating the ball like in Ctown. His stats won’t be near where they were when playing for the Cavs. That is the byproduct of not wanting to be “the man”, but he’ll have “fun” playing with his boys then go out and get beat by the Cs or Magic in the playoffs.
I’d put money down on DHow as the favorite.
Agree with all those that say Durant at this point is overrated. Yes! He’s still very one dimensional and his playoff run against the lakers and his Pre-season game vs the Heat and Lebron confirm it.
Also; I don’t understand the media pick of Kobe as a Co-MVP as well. Kobe is old, always injured as of late, and will probably have to defer to Pau Gasol more often during the regular season to save himself for the Playoffs.
Kobe, as this stage of his career is just not equipped to be regular season MVP.
If he wins or is considered, it’s only because of the same Media hype that has Durant as the so called favorite.
Durant is good. But he’s not as good as Kobe, Dwayne Wade, Lebron, Chris Paul and Deron Williams (as far as being a complete player, though he’s bigger than those point guards).
Let’s just see what happens. I’m sure this year will have some surprise MVP candidates?
nickname is fresh and the kid is humble … gotta love the fact that he just wants to improve on his game in order to win. with the new technical foul rules in effect, this will work to KD’s advantage, fo’ sure.
After watching that pre-season game he still looks the same… Nothing looks improved to me, his MVP is all media hype right now.