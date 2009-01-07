One Player, One Bucket

If for no other reason, you have to envy L.A. Lakers fans for one thing: They don’t know the abject fear and nausea that comes with having their team clinging to a slim lead in crunch time and seeing Kobe Bryant wearing the bad guy’s costume, looking to strike a dagger.
Hornets fans re-familiarized themselves with that feeling last night, when Kobe knocked down a trio of three-pointers in a 90-second stretch of the third quarter — which would have been the game’s decisive sequence had the Hornets not been able to limit him to just two points in the fourth. Grizzlies fans knew it a few weeks ago, when their fourth-quarter lead disappeared thanks to Kobe’s multi-faceted attack of long-range, low-post and off-the-dribble buckets. As a Sonics fan, I knew the feeling on numerous occasions over the years, and even after adopting the Pacers this season, felt it again last month when Kobe delivered his patented mid-range pull-up in the final minute, which would have won the game were it not for Troy Murphy‘s miracle tip-in.
Notice how two of the three games just mentioned were L.A. losses, one of them was a win against a Lottery team, and all of them took place over the past five weeks? The point is that Kobe’s ability to come up with clutch buckets in any arena, against any opponent, on any day, isn’t just relegated for high-profile games and postseason battles; even in the most forgettable regular-season contest, he’s the most dangerous man in the League, never playing particularly up or down to his competition. Except for a few notable instances, he’s the same predatory threat every night.
I’m a full-fledged D-Wade supporter, an advocate for the much-maligned Vince and T-Mac, a 100% Duncan loyalist and part-time Dirk apologist. And in three to five years, I can foresee a League in which we’re having this same discussion about Brandon Roy or LeBron. But if I had to take one guy to get one bucket with everything on the line, I’d pick Kobe. And right now, there’s really not a solid argument you can make for anyone else.
True….who is no.2 on the list????
100% agree.
Wade and Lebron can score but Kobe can shoot and score.
Mamba is the most dangerous offensive weapon in the game today.
AUSTIN
There is damn good arguement for Dwade
He gets the beneft of the doubt from the refs to go along with his killer instinct
exactly what dapro said…
if wade doesn’t hit the shot…his ass is getting to the line! i’d put him way ahead of queen james too! you gotta respect wade’s jumper…not so much with james.
i think kobe and wade are about even for this, but that’s just my opinion!
LOL @ Dapro and Blue.
Was thinking the exact same thing.
Wade may not hit the field goal, but he’ll get freethrows.
Anybody remember the 06 Finals? Refs bailing him out time and time again.
Maybe it’s me and Blue but I don’t think is hands down in this one
Wade is sick in crunch time
but I gotta throw Melo out there too
Kobe is hands down in this one
He’ll always get the benefit of doubt due to his style of play. He might be worst than A.I. in clutch moments. In crunch time in order I would want Kobe,D.Wade,G.Arenas to take my last shot. 80% percent chance of winning. I like what the article states. Lebron has all facets of the game now and may be a better all around player than kobe as was pippen and mike. But killer instinct to just put teams away nightly on your own. He doesn’t quite have that skill yet. Kobe needs a sidekick to go to war with him. I wish he could get C.Butler,G.Arenas,B.Davis just someone who has immense talent and heart. That’s what the other player lack. Fisher is not a starting point guard. Vujaic is spark plug. Radamonvic ???. L.Odom speechless. T.Ariza great intagibles no position like Marion. Farmar not better than Felton (Gasol very good at times but softer than Kwame Brown on defense. Bynum a good young center. It was a testement to Kobe Bryant’s greatness that he willed that team to the finals and was 2 games away and some great D away from the ring w/o Shaq (We give him to much credit and not enough to Kobe. Same as we give Mike all the credit and hardly remember how Pippen was like a better taller ginobli. They literally box and oned him while the others just stood and watch. Much props to Phil Jackson as well. Look how better Lebron looks with M. Williams due to him not having to create his own shot every single time down court. You know how taxing that is. Kobe can’t even rest for periods at a time. Who’s going to step up that’s a problem.
does the name paul pierce do anything. the truth is more clutch than kobe. he is a better shooter than wade and lebron. and he can score from anywhere. for evidence, just watch last years playoff.
Sadly, Lamar Odom is probably the closest thing to Pippen that Kobe will ever have. Wiz is dead on; he needs a sidekick that will go to war with him and then it’s ALL OVER. Get me Artest, and we’re done.
the guru…
good call with P-Squared. but don’t put wade and lebron together with shooting ability! wade’s jumper has been gravy this year!
but with pierce you can’t outright double him because he’s got ray ray and K”puto ass”G with him.
Paul Pierce is very underrated. He actually has gotten better with time. Which speaks highly about his will and character. The N.B.A. only promotes 2 players. The league is Full of Stars. As Mike said he’s the best player the world got to see and love. But he wasn’t close to being the best player on the planet. Maybe Top 5 LOL. So much talent that goes unnoticed it’s a shame. You wouldn’t even think Melo was a star or deserved R.O.Y. or co if it weren’t for the olympics. You forget a times D.Wade has a ring. J.Johnson is having a subpar year in the eyes of the man. G.Arenas is overrated for what he’s done in the league. Single handely one of the best years I’ve seen a pro have in years. So on and So on. Lebron’s time will come. He is amazing to watch but we can’t give him what he doesn’t deserve and hasn’t earned as yet. D. Howard wasn’t a household name until the dunk contest. B.Davis is really a star until warriors playoffs. I could go on & on that’s is the problem. It’s why the average real fan that actually played and loved the sport doesn’t even like to watch the game. It’s almost like wrestling sometimes from the refs to the high ups. It’s like its staged some nights.
Kobe at one point was the sidekick, a role he served well
Wade’s J is sick especially when going right to left
Melo is dangerous from all over the court
Kobe has a complete team around him offensively, why the knock on Fish now?
I’d make the point again that Kobe is more stoppable than Lebron again, but it may give LakerFan84 an aneurism.
The fact is when the game gets tight Kobe becomes a shitty teammate which makes it easy for quality defense teams to force him into a 20ft fadeaway. Yeah he’ll make some bc he’s a great player, but I’d take Lebron’s clutch antics of getting to the rim and playing staying within a team framework any day.
austin
u can make a good argument about all the players u mentioned and throw in a couple more even if at the end u still pick kobe.
How can you say hands down Kobe when Melo was leading the league in game winners?
Kobe is one of the best at it, but so is Wade and Melo. Melo will hit the 3 or a jumper, his shot is unbelievably clutch and dependable with the game on the line. How is kobe better than him?
btw austin i know u dont like the guy but isnt manu the third best scorer in crunch time in the nba not even a mention and u have douches like dirk on the list.
kobe is overrated in crunch time. I’ll admit he’s a great player, but he’s not in my top 3 in crunch time. Personally i’ve always felt he’s more likely to lose the game on his own than win it. I don’t see where people get the notion that he has a killer instinct. He does not have it, never has, and never will, because it cannot be learned.
And No way Melo should be mentioned within 10 feet of this article. anyone bringing up that name needs to have there bball card taken and stomped on.
wiz and kermit
u guys serious that kobe needs more help???? goh with that how about duncan and pierce as his teammates sound??? damn he has the best allaround team what more do u want?
Good to know i made an impression with ya Dmitry..
Last time i saw Lebron go a game winner he copped a charge.. Is that because he can only drive for the game winner?? Riiiiggghhhhhtttt… Sorry Lebron is too predictable to be clutch.. Dwade and Pierce are the closest but Dwade will never get the shine and Pierce hasnt been clutch his whole CAREER..
Kobe was a 3rd year man taking the last shot in games that he had Robery Horry, Shaq, Dfish, Rick Fox, etc in.. Come on Paul Pierce has hit a game winner a year agtainst shitty teams and he was never relevant until KG came and righted the ship..
My only tidbit of proof is the Phoenix series.. Game tying Shot which he DROVE ala Lebron and hit a shot which flew a mile above the rim.. THEN the game winning shot he hit ala Jordan with the sweet fadeaway at the buzzer..
Come on now.. Until i see something like that i dont think a 260lbs man child who muscles his way into the paint or a tiny Hedgehog counting 50/50 on refs will get the go ahead in the clutch dept..
Sorry.. so for the last time!! Lebron needs a J!! maybe he can find it NY.. His knees wont hold up forever.. C-Webb anyone??
Kobe, has many more instances where he saved the Lakeshow from losses on last second shot. I’m going with Kobe.
we are forgettin hedo also
check out the percentages in crunch time
1. Manu Ginobili 57.4%
2. Steve Nash 50.8%
3. Amare Stoudemire 50.0%
4. Yao Ming 48.8%
5. Andre Iguodala 48.5%
6. LeBron James 47.5%
7. Al Jefferson 47.5%
8. Kobe Bryant 44.8%
9. Dirk Nowitzki 42.2%
10. Hedo Turkoglu 40.2%
and don’t forget lebron’s “crab dribble” isn’t going to fly anymore, that’s one more crunch time weapon from his arsenal! hahaha….
lakeshow
” Come on Paul Pierce has hit a game winner a year agtainst shitty teams and he was never relevant until KG came and righted the ship.”
kg was a loser before he got with pierce so that could go either way
kg was never relevant till he got to boston and played with pierce
I gotta go
Kobe – Can do it all. He can do everything else any other player can do but they can’t duplicate all he can do. Kobe will kill you given the chance. He ain’t a Imma let you breath type dude.
Wade – Another do it all. Just needs more of that instinct Kobe has.
LeBron – Aside from the “Crab Walk” his drives are probably the most unstoppable in the game…specially afte that third step.
Vince – Wants the ball at the end of the game and makes good decisions at the end.
Allen I. – See same comments on Vince
Arenas – When healthy there is nothing dude won’t do for the game winner at the end. Sometimes it’s magnificent and other times…well what had happen was.
A healthy Tracy McGrady – Ok not for real, but hey I am a fan so I threw it in there.
and a bunch of honorable mention dudes.
In that order for me too.
Lebron is still a poor mid range shooter, and Wade is a poor three point shooter.
If you need somone to get that one bucket in anyway possible at any time anywhere its kobe.
Lebron is still a poor mid range shooter, and Wade is a poor three point shooter.
Oh yea forgot about Paul and Ray, throw them right above Tracy lol.
Actually I don’t really like them two cats all that much. Replace them with Duncan and K.G. and Hedo.
Done. Commence.
gee
Ian those are the guys I like to take that last shot. Yea I could live with KG taking it and let me say at this point in his career.
I feel he is at that point where he can get it done. He last on my list though and I have no defense of dude except I wouldn’t mind him shooting it. LOL
As far as a healthy T-Mac lol I know it’s been a while but go youtube that original T. Another player I have no defense of at this point but I like dude enough to let him take the shot.
Hey but my first 7 I was fa real. From Kobe to Duncan. Any of them.
For all the dudes by a computer and not a tv. P.T.I. just announced Jason Richardson would like to do the 3 point contest and the dunk. I say let him get busy in both!
Don’t forget tonight ESPN is doing the little switch a roony with Dicky V calling the Nuggs Heat and Mark Jackson and crew doing the Davidson Duke game.
I am just glad Walton is no where to be found! Yesssss!
The funniest thing about the hate Kobe bryant receives and the love Lebron gets. Ask all H.O.F. and they’ll tell you what is and not going to be. All current greats now. Know Kobe is and always will be in a league of his own. Even Mike loves Kobe more than we think as he said so himself. The lakers gave up probably one of the best forgotten about talents and at that time a top 10 talent in the league like a skinny Ron Ron (Eddie Jones for the High schooler. Jerry West predicted what we all see know. A rare immense talent that wasn’t afraid to try and be like Mike or even better. We haven’t apprecicated all he’s done for the game because of all the MJ comparisons. I miss him 2 but I sure do enjoying watching Mr Bryant on every occasion. Simply we found a way to downplay 81 and 62 in 3. He’s on the downside of his career and still looks like he’s in his 20’s. He plays around w/ people and does what he wants at all times w/o a great handle. The biggest difference is it took him a little longer to defer to his teamates and understand you don’t have to dominate the whole game. You pick which 2 quarters you want and give your role players the confidence for crunch. You may never see another Shaq,KG,A.I.,Kobe,Lebron- One of the reasons we love LB and D.Howard because we don’t really compare them 2 anybody. Let them embark on creating there great legacy.
Is this really a debate? Seriously tho DWade? Lebron? In due time, but right now?
Threepoint range and beyond – Kobe
midrange – Kobe
post up(anybody ever even see Wade or Lebron post up please post that video) – kobe
Clutch is also makin the right decision, not just shootin – last i saw, it was kobe findin Pau three times against the Celtics for the win(maybe Dmitry forgot that in the daily ‘Kobe’s a shitty teammate at crunchtime’ rant
gee
that be good seein him do the dunk contest
i always wanted brent barry to win both
btw i like your list but not feelin kg hehehehehe i would trade kg for manu and keep the same guys.
Manu is the most underatted player in the league
yo wiz
if u gonna defend kobe bro u got a part u need to fix kobe was traded for divac not eddie jones u dont remember that?
wiz
tell me about it manu is my fav player lol
and no one mentioned him in the clutch department
hes one of the best and he doesnt have the prob wade has manu can score from anywhere
Paul Pierce
but u know what i find weird that aside from spurs fan the only fans the really appreciate manus game are lakers fans like u and doug
See I knew Manu was going to come up and really I used to like the dude. I really use to be a fan. Even wanted him in Houston.
Then his fans started acting like dude was on Kobe’s level and crap and I had to let him go.
Legit wise though yea he honestly is 8 after my top 7.
I just wish his fans would be realistic about pimpin.
Yea I would love someone one year to win both the 3 and the dunk contest. Hasn’t ever been done right. Shoot that is a nice goal to get.
gee
what??? tell me why cant i make a case for him being the second best sg in the league??? or why cant i say hes clutch because the numbers are there??
im the biggest manu fan here but have u ever seen a post sayin hes better than kobe???
it works the same way with kobe people hate the dude because laker fans make him out to be god and the FACT is u guys overrated him like hell the dude has been outta the first round once being the man but yet u guys bring up 3 rings sure he won but he was pippen. u guys u the same reason to bash manu o he won being second banana to duncan well guess what so did kobe.
im not sayin they are the same im sayin we all do the same with players we like and players we dont like
“Clutch” isn’t just fourth-quarter with five seconds left. So even if ‘Melo or Manu or whoever may have more game-winners than Kobe, I’m also talking about those shots in the third quarter when the game is close and Kobe goes on a run to make it a blowout. Or earlier in the fourth when the opponent is trying to make a run and Kobe delivers the daggers to put them out of reach. Or at the end of a game when you’re trying to protect to lead and someone has to knock down free throws to ice it. That’s also clutch.
clutch
last 5 mns of a close game not last shot but also not the third quarter
austin my last post wasnt a fact lol just my opinion
I appreciate Manu’s game because i hate’ him.. He seems slow but gets wherever he wants and he can shoot it from anywhere.. His 3 is flat footed and he can still get it off contested..
But as a Laker fan the Spurs are my second favorite team in the L.. But now that the Lakers are relevant again i havent been able to root for the Spurs..
And Ian that KG was nothing without PP arguement is bull.. I saw KG in the Western Conf. Finals with a good squad and he wouldve made it to the finals had we not been stacked for failure that year.. If KG ever had a good team he wouldve taken them to the playoffs.. Just making the playoffs being a one man team in the West is tough enough..
Now Paul Pierce was nothing because he couldnt make the playoffs on his own.. Cept when he had Toine and Toine was actually out there sweating..