One player. Two free throws. Who takes the shots?

The greatest performance of the NBA preseason may have just concluded a few minutes ago, in front of a limited “crowd” in a gym in Charlotte.
As documented on Twitter by team employees, Bobcats guard Matt Carroll hit 184 straight free throws during today’s practice before missing one off the front rim. It’s not as bad as Wilt Chamberlain scoring 100 points with no video evidence, but it still would have been cool to see Carroll’s bong show play out on camera.
However, hitting free throws on auto-pilot is a completely different thing when the bright lights are on, the cameras are running, there are thousands of people watching, and an important game is on the line. All due respect to Carroll, but if it comes down to just two free throws instead of 180, he’d be far down on the list headlined by the likes of Chauncey Billups, Dirk Nowitzki, Ray Allen, Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant.
If you had to pick any current NBA player to make two clutch free throws to decide a game, who would you choose?
Oooooo damn ima go with Steve Nash..
dude hit his freebies this year with a mangled nose drippin blood everywhere..
Cant argue against that..
yup, nash all day.
or ray ray failing that,
nash has to be 1 – simply because he has perfect form and is immune to pressure
Ray Ray hands down
RAY no question
never mind scratch that how bout sasha vujajic
has to be nash but ray is a close second
Why do you guys always have to ride kobe’s dick? of course he’s on hell of a clutch player, but when we’re talking about free throws in a late game situation, he is clearly one level below allen, nowitzki, nash and billups.
Nick Anderson! yeeaaaaaaaah booooyyyyyy!
of the names mentioned, ray and kobe are the last ones i’d want. allen has missed a few at the end of games since hes been with boston.
in order:
chauncey (wonder if anyone called him “faggot ass chauncey” back in the day?
nash
dirk
kobe
ray
GINOBILI!!!!!!
@me hahahahahha, i watched Menace II society last night, shit had me laughing
Nash
@Detroit Dave – Learn how to read
Steve Nash all the way
Steve Nash is hands down the best, guy is just perfect at the line regardless of the situation. Kobe missed a few clutch ones in the play offs last year…so did rayray.
i am witness
I hope you aren’t serious about Sasha…
Some said RayRay but did anyone watch the finals??
He had made ALL of his FT’s until the 4th quarter of game 7 lol neeeeeehhhh sorry pal lol
@ MTX
Id take Kobe 2nd.. Quit ur whining.. and of all the names listed Kobe is the only one to hit his much needed FT’s in the FINALS.. not the regular season, not the playoffs but the Finals.. Shit look at that game 7 everyone gets on him for.. horrible shooting night but still knocked his FT’s..
So get over it lol
id take anyone on that list. all have proved to be clutch all have hit big shots in their career including free throws. but if i had to pick one.. id go with ray allen
Dirk is really clutch in the 4th on the line, but I’d still go with Nash
Shaq…because he hits ’em when they count.
Nah, I’m going with Ray.
no mention of dwade at all? he’s not a great statistical FT shooter, but if the game is on the line, he’s not missing.
as much as i dislike them, i’d take kobe and wade.
I’d take Nash.
So long as the announcers don’t jinx it by saying shit like “he’s made 26 free throws in a row…this guy rarely misses at the line.” As soon as I hear an announcer talking reckless like that, I know whoever is at the line is gonna brick at least one of them.
Chauncey ain’t nothin’ to mess wit’ in the clutch. He’s a good bet with the game on the line.
And true dat on the Kobe clutch thing…he’ll miss 50 shots in a row, brick 5 layups, and then break a finger on his shooting hand. And then step to the line with 10 seconds left and bury both free throws. No need to hate on that.
@ contol
lol shit no!! it was a joke lol but you gatta admit…. that lil bitch was hella clutch in da finals
I really want to go with Ray but lately he has been missing some freethrows in the clutch. I think I got to go with him though…he’s got to be the one most probable to hit two freethrows when you really need them everyone else is like an afterthought to me. When I see him go to the line for a freethrow I just assume it’s going in…I’m shocked everytime I see him miss. So yeah Ray Allen.
Can we use the argument that since Kobe is on a level lower than the premier clutch player in the league when it comes to freethrows, that he’s not as clutch as Jordan? Back when Jordan was in the league, Mark Price and Reggie Miller were water from the freethrow line, but would you have picked them over Jordan to for this same question? Just wondering.
give me kid canada 10 times in 10
reggie miller!!!
If not, can’t go wrong with nash or jesus. Speaking of nash, I’m still astounded everytime I watch his i beat you 3 pointer video
Ray Ray is clutch, but if you’re banking on FT’s, and I’m a huge Ray Ray fan, I take Steve Nash on those freebies. Ray Ray is 2nd. Nash, despite the fact he’s not a Kobe Bryant “I’mma murder you in crunch time”…he’s a silent killer from the line, and 2nd to none on the free throws.
Durantula
Gotta go with Nash first, I’ll take Ray Ray and Billups, Kobe’s a killer too, as a young blood I like Reke Evans and Mayo seems to have a desire to be a cold blooded as well.
RAY
manu
isnt he the best with clutch freethrows dont remember if it was in 82games that i read that.
Chauncey. Dude is straight up my hero.
pick your poison: nash, ray ray, dirk, KD, kobe
all of these are automatic….it’s like you’re shocked when they miss
definitely not lebron!
If my Lakers were playin the Rockets, I’d have to go with….Chuck Hayes
I defy ANYBODY to watch Chuckie shoot with a straight face LMAO!!!
[www.youtube.com]
1. Steve Nash
2. The PG from the Suns
3. Reggie Miller (right now)
Rondo!
… I mean Ray
what you talkin nonsense for??? Kevin Durant gets it.
a toss up between ray allen and steve nash. dirk a close second.
No one mentioned him yet but Kyle Korver should be at the top three of that list at least. His free throw shooting under pressure is one of the reasons why Jerry Sloan plays him during the fourth quarter when he was with Utah.
Dirk, Nash, or Allen, in no particular order.
…well, maybe Nash first.
Nash, Chauncey, Dirk, Kobe, Ray Allen
Jose Calderon, Rip Hamilton, Derek Fisher, Paul Pierce
Vince Carter, Kevin Durant
But if I had to choose one it will be Steve Nash.
I agree with Lakeshow. There’s no way you can say Ray Allen. Yeah, dude’s percentage is way up there, but he misses a whole lot of free throws in the clutch. This year, last year. I don’t remember any big free throws he had to make back in the day at Seattle and with the Bucks. But with the Celts, he missed a lot.
I got Dirk.
Nash or ray
Nowitski missed a freethrow in the Finals that eventually lost them game 3, and the series…
Nash first
Kobe second
i would’ve gone with ray until that finals performance…
now i might have to go with nash
you guys are nuts, only one guy..KOBE …with two fingers…the man is an ice cold assassin.
Kyle Korver
Steve Nash, then Kyle Korver, then Kevin Durant, then Ray Allen.