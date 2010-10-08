One player. Two free throws. Who takes the shots?

The greatest performance of the NBA preseason may have just concluded a few minutes ago, in front of a limited “crowd” in a gym in Charlotte.

As documented on Twitter by team employees, Bobcats guard Matt Carroll hit 184 straight free throws during today’s practice before missing one off the front rim. It’s not as bad as Wilt Chamberlain scoring 100 points with no video evidence, but it still would have been cool to see Carroll’s bong show play out on camera.

However, hitting free throws on auto-pilot is a completely different thing when the bright lights are on, the cameras are running, there are thousands of people watching, and an important game is on the line. All due respect to Carroll, but if it comes down to just two free throws instead of 180, he’d be far down on the list headlined by the likes of Chauncey Billups, Dirk Nowitzki, Ray Allen, Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant.

If you had to pick any current NBA player to make two clutch free throws to decide a game, who would you choose?