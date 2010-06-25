Only A Die-Hard Would Do This

Thursday morning I woke up at 5:30 AM to start my quest for NBA Draft tickets. I took the 6:17 train from Basking Ridge, New Jersey bound for New York Penn Station. The train arrived at 7:26 after which I picked up some breakfast before getting in line at 7:45 outside the Madison Square Garden Box Office waiting for the tickets to go on sale at 11:00 AM.

I got in line at the same time as four college aged kids, a fellow Nets fan, and two die-hard Knicks fans. We started to talk and debate basketball for about an hour as the security tried getting the line under control. After that, I went to different parts of the line interviewing guys about how long they’d been waiting, who they root for, and the players they like in the draft. When I finished those interviews, I pulled out my copy of the New York Post and read through part of the sports and opinions sections. At about 10:00, a friend of mine met me on line carrying an Egg McMuffin and drink which was incredibly refreshing. We talked Draft and life for the next hour before they started letting people in for tickets.

I initially thought it would be a free for all to get tickets at 11:00, but the security had the process under control. They let groups of about 15 go up and buy their tickets, and it was very orderly, but it took quite some time. At 12:07, I finally was let up to the box office. At the box office I got into an argument with a guy who thought John Wall would not be good in the NBA. I finally got my ticket at 12:16. Once I held the two tickets I bought, I stared at them, and held them in disbelief that after almost five hours in line I finally had what I had been waiting for.

After finally holding the tickets in my hand I stuck them in my wallet for safe keeping, then headed downtown to Dime HQ. After five hours of waiting in the hot and humid air, it was a relief to finally be sitting down inside. However, to my dismay, the air conditioning was turned off, and it was humid. I proceeded to help edit the interviews I had taken before being paid a surprise visit by a friend from college visiting New York City. At 5:15, I hopped on the A express train back to Madison Square Garden where I met my friend Chris for gyros before heading over to the Theater at MSG.

I had waited in line all morning and when I arrived for the Draft at 6:00 PM I didn’t think I’d have to wait again. Lo and behold there was a long line, and big crowd to get in when the doors opened around 6:45. Once people were in the entrance a mad dash occurred up to the balcony to get seats only to find that fans weren’t being let in yet. To keep the fans calm and occupied the NBA had a number of free giveaways like ticket necklaces and sports bags for fans, and also had a Draft store set-up.

At about 7:00, I was finally let in, and it was such a relief to finally be in the theater after a day spent waiting to get in there. My friends and I snapped photographs of the stage, the players, and ESPN’s broadcasting booth while anxiously waiting for David Stern to commence the 2010 NBA Draft. At 7:30, the Commisioner made his arrival to a chorus of boos from mostly obnoxious Knick fans. The first two picks were Wall to the Wizards and Evan Turner to the Sixers as was expected, but then the fun started as the Nets, my favorite team, were on the clock at No. 3.

As I wrote this week, I wanted the Nets to desperately take DeMarcus Cousins because I think he has star potential, but Derrick Favors is a good pick. He will complement Brook Lopez well in a few years, but I don’t know what his immediate impact will be.

After the Cousins pick, the Draft went kind of slow because the Nets weren’t on the clock again until 27, and no picks or trades really made me go “wow.” For that portion of the Draft, I compared my personal Mock Draft with my friends, and discussed each player getting picked. I did have the unfortunate luck of sitting near a Kentucky fanatic who went wild every time a Wildcat was picked, and as a Vanderbilt guy, I just shook my head. Pick No. 17 brought excitement as the Bulls selected French center Kevin Seraphin and a French flag was waved which prompted chants of “USA! USA!” from the patriotic crowd.

At No. 24, the Nets got back into the conversation as Chad Ford tweeted that they had traded the 27th and 31st picks for the rights to Damion James. I really liked that trade as James provides toughness to a team that had a glass jaw last season, and he should be able to play immediately. After the Nets drafted Jordan Crawford for the Hawks at No. 27, the 28th pick was fun to be there for. The Grizzlies took Greivis Vazquez and the point guard was there in the stands with his family. In typical Vazquez fashion, he was pumped to be taken in the first round, and bearhugged Stern with a ton of Maryland fans going wild. Vazquez was clearly living in the moment, and his joy was great to see.

As the first round concluded, many fans left the Draft to catch the train home, so the remaining fans were allowed to move up. This part of the night was a lot more intimate as you could “interact” with the analysts and the fans left were the true die-hards. At No. 38, the Knicks were on the clock and the psycho Knicks fans were pumped. When Deputy Commisioner Adam Silver announced they had selected Syracuse’s Andy Rautins, Knick fans were mostly positive as they had familiarity with him. New York also had the next pick which yielded Landry Fields who 90 percent of Knick fans had never heard of, and they booed mercilessly, especially when Brooklyn product Lance Stephenson was picked next.

As the second round moved on, I moved further down in the seats and ended up sitting near Tiny Gallon who I interviewed at Nets Pre-Draft workouts. Sitting near him as he got passed over was a really sad thing to watch. At pick No. 45, an NBA security guy came over to him and said “you will be picked at 47.” I told him that Milwaukee was a team headed in the right direction and said good luck before the Bucks called and told him themselves that they would pick him. It was a very cool moment to be right there when a guy was getting picked.

After Gallon got up on stage, the rest of the Draft I just spent hoping that Jermaine Beal or A.J. Ogilvy from Vanderbilt would get drafted. Unfortunately, neither of those guys did get picked, and at 12:15, I left my first experience at the NBA Draft having thoroughly enjoyed it all: the line, the people, the players, and even David Stern.