Only One Word To Describe It: Devastation

Devastation is the one word that can truly describe how I was feeling yesterday as a die-hard Nets fan. I had endured the 12-70 season with the hope that John Wall would be the light at the end of the dark tunnel that was 2009-10. Instead, not only is Wall not that light, but neither is Evan Turner. The top two players in the Draft are no longer obtainable for the Nets, and after a season full of them, this is the worst of our 70 losses.

With Mikhail Prokhorov coming in and changing the culture immediately, I thought our luck had changed. We would get Prokhorov, then Wall, then LeBron. Now my dream of LeBron and Wall running the break for the Nets is gone, and I couldn’t feel worse about it.

Going to school at Vanderbilt and getting to see Wall up close, I saw just how good this guy was. He is an athletic freak who plays great defense and is faster than anyone on the court. His jump shot leaves a little to be desired, but he can improve that. Unfortunately, he will be improving his jumper in D.C. and not Jersey.

This off-season is the most important in recent memory for the Nets, and the first piece of the puzzle landed them an immature DeMarcus Cousins or a raw Derrick Favors. Instead of getting an impact player who could immediately start in Wall or Turner, the Nets now have a hard decision to make with where to go from here. While there is still hope for LeBron and the Nets are still high on young talent, without Wall onboard, the feeling right now for me is one of devastation not optimism.

What do you think? How good will the Nets be next season?

