Only One Word To Describe It: Devastation

Devastation is the one word that can truly describe how I was feeling yesterday as a die-hard Nets fan. I had endured the 12-70 season with the hope that John Wall would be the light at the end of the dark tunnel that was 2009-10. Instead, not only is Wall not that light, but neither is Evan Turner. The top two players in the Draft are no longer obtainable for the Nets, and after a season full of them, this is the worst of our 70 losses.
With Mikhail Prokhorov coming in and changing the culture immediately, I thought our luck had changed. We would get Prokhorov, then Wall, then LeBron. Now my dream of LeBron and Wall running the break for the Nets is gone, and I couldn’t feel worse about it.
Going to school at Vanderbilt and getting to see Wall up close, I saw just how good this guy was. He is an athletic freak who plays great defense and is faster than anyone on the court. His jump shot leaves a little to be desired, but he can improve that. Unfortunately, he will be improving his jumper in D.C. and not Jersey.
This off-season is the most important in recent memory for the Nets, and the first piece of the puzzle landed them an immature DeMarcus Cousins or a raw Derrick Favors. Instead of getting an impact player who could immediately start in Wall or Turner, the Nets now have a hard decision to make with where to go from here. While there is still hope for LeBron and the Nets are still high on young talent, without Wall onboard, the feeling right now for me is one of devastation not optimism.
What do you think? How good will the Nets be next season?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
It’s ironic that John Wall needs to improve his “shooting” so he’s going to learn under a veteran “gunner” like Gilbert.
Never Fear Nets, Pick 3 is here! History of 3rd picks in the draft [bit.ly]
Tragedy. This messes up a few things for a lot of teams.
I am happy to take Favors with the #3 pick. He might be raw but his rebounding and blocks should translate right away, plus as Bill Simmons has pointed out, he never really had a good guard in G. Tech. Twill, Devin, and Brook (for a C) all dish the ball well. I think with Brook alongside him, Favors can grow really quick in the Nets system. The one downside is that I don’t think they make a run at David Lee or Amare now, but I believe in the new owner as a season tix holder that we make a playoff run.
I actually think the third pick is perfect for the Nets. They have a good young core in Harris/Douglas-Roberts/Lopez and even Courtney Lee. Harris/CDR/Lee are all young guards, Lopez is their center of the future. So only thing missing is a 3 and a 4. They get Favors, a great young power forward to fill the 4, and then bring in Lebron to fill the 3?
its not completely over, for all we know the Nets might try to trade up in the draft.
Ya still got Prokhorov, Daniel. The more I read up on the guy, the more I like him. That 3rd pick is nothing to scoff at. And the russian’s deep pockets are nothing to scoff at either.
Still some options for NJ. Just not the best option.
I’m just hoping this turns out like Sacramento last year… they slid to 4th in the draft and got Tyreke Evans. u never know!
@NTstateOfmind no way wiz or 76ers trade either pick.
I think you need to watch John Wall again if you think he plays great defense.
Surprised we haven’t heard any “Lebron to the Wizards” rumors yet. LOL
MEANWHILE…. after the draft lottery
Prorokhov to Ted leonisis (wizards new owner)
“name your price for the #1 pick”
If Proky wants Wall, he can get Wall. He can give the Wizards an offer they can’t refuse, especially for a team that needs to rebuild.
I would never do this, but if he really wants to, why not Devin Harris + #3, + #27, + next year’s pick, +huge sum of cash?
devin, one or two more players, #3 this year and first round next year for #1 and arenas. good deal all around.
Nets fans need to relax. They will end up with a quality big man to go along with Lopez. They already have a good serviceable scoring pg in Harris. Pick up Favors and use cap room for free agent. I think NJ is more enticing that NY right now bc of move, new billionaire owner and better pieces in place. They just need to hire the right coach to get some excitement. I think they are much better off then people think. Will have 3 very good pieces that are still young and talented. Then you have several good role players as well.
Condolences to you and your Nyets… LOL
I said last night LeBron should go to the Wizards!!!
wow…Tha Boddy, u again. You’re a man after my own heart i swear bruh. Bron to the Wiz, I’m starting a new campaign. But yea, sry nets, u lose….number 71.
[diaryofatiredblackman.wordpress.com]
I hate the phrase “CHANGE THE CULTURE!” it is now officially the lamest, stupidest, more overused basketball term of the last three years.