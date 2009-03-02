Open Gym in ATL

It looks like Converse’s Open Gym hit the 404 right before the big snow storm. Kids came out, laced their kicks up and hit the court. This installment of Open Gym Atlanta brought out 200 new kids. The word is spreading down in the ‘A’ that Open Gym is what’s up.

If you missed out on all the hoop action be sure to leave March 21st open, because that’s when O.G. hits the dirty south again. Georgia Tech’s Campus and Recreation Center is the home for all the action so be sure to sign up for one of the four sessions on 3/21. Hope to see you there!

For more info on Open Gym Atlanta hit up http://www.converse.com/opengym