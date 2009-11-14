Opening Statement

If the Nuggets were aware that the majority of NBA experts had kind of written them off as a legit championship contender going into this season — mainly because they hadn’t made any major moves over the summer — last night’s Hulk-Smash of the Lakers on national TV was a definite statement win. Carmelo dropped 25 points in just 29 minutes on L.A.’s shiny new Ron Artest acquisition, as the Nuggets turned a close game at halftime into a rout when they held the Lakers to EIGHT points in the third quarter. By the fourth, J.R. Smith (he’s not “Earl” anymore) was dropping threes and annoyingly twisting the knife in a way only J.R. Smith can. Glad to see he’s officially back … Don’t believe the hype: DJ Mbenga let 5-11 Ty Lawson dunk on him. With everyone still talking about D-Wade‘s dunk over Anderson Varejao, Mbenga wanted to get his title back as the NBA’s foremost dunk magnet. He figured, what better stage than on national TV, to let a little dude dunk on him and take the attention away from Varejao. It didn’t work — Varejao is still the most embarrassed guy in the League for now — but it was a good try … It looks like this week isn’t going to make the cut for the Best Weeks in Hornets History DVD that’s in the works. In the first game since Byron Scott got fired and GM Jeff Bower (who looks like Rick Majerus with a walrus mustache) took over as interim coach, the Hornets saw Chris Paul go down with a bad-looking ankle injury. CP had to be carried off the court during the second half of a loss to Portland; he’s definitely out for at least one game and is reported to be out for up to two weeks. Even before the injury, CP was struggling, shooting 1-for-8 (3 pts) … For the Hawks, beating the Celtics on the road was a bigger deal to them than it was for the Celtics to lose one. And that’s not even meant in a bad way. ATL has put together an impressive record this season, but they needed to prove they can beat a serious contender in their building and get over whatever psychological edge Boston had on them. Joe Johnson helped make it happen with 24 points, while Al Horford added 12 and 13 boards … Keep an eye on Paul Pierce. He left in the third quarter with a bruised knee and returned later in the fourth — not exactly the scene from the ’08 Finals, but not bad. Pierce didn’t seem to think it was too serious after the game, but considering Boston’s next game is against the Pacers, he doesn’t have a reason to kill himself getting back on the court … Just under a minute to go in Kings/Rockets, the shot clock was running down and Sacramento was looking to deliver a dagger with a six-point lead. Tyreke Evans had Trevor Ariza (28 pts, 5 stls) on him like a schmedium t-shirt, but managed to get off an off-balance jumper from the top of the key that kissed off the glass and in. You rarely see Tyreke (20 pts) smile on the court, but he couldn’t help but laugh about that one … Question: If the Nuggets and Knicks are the two most-tattooed teams in the League, would the Kings be the least-tatted? …
Other big stat lines from Friday: Rafer Alston had a triple-double (17 pts, 10 rebs, 10 asts) in Jersey’s loss to Orlando, while Dwight Howard posted 26 points, 12 boards and five blocks; Chris Bosh had 21 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in a win over the Clippers; Dirk Nowitzki put up 20 points and 11 boards to beat the Wolves; and Eric Maynor, starting in place of Deron Williams (personal reasons), had 13 points and 11 dimes in a win at Philly … Some of the Dime crew was at MSG to watch the Warriors beat the Knicks. Walking into the Golden State locker room pre-game, nobody was surprised to see the table full of candy in the middle of the room. Bubble gum, power bars, shots of energy drinks, basically anything that might give you a little extra kick when you’re about to run for 48 minutes … The scouting report on the Knicks’ white board said: “Morrow: 15-25 3’s.” Not sure if it meant Anthony Morrow will take 25-foot threes, or that he’ll take 25 threes, but either one probably applies … Still trying to figure out why Al Harrington, the face of Protege sneakers, was wearing Nikes … The first week of real college basketball games saw its first busy schedule yesterday: Top-ranked Kansas dumped a 30-piecing on Hofstra, getting 27 points from freshman Xavier Henry and 23 from Sherron Collins; Without suspended John Wall, Kentucky ran through Morehead State behind Patrick Patterson‘s 20 points and 12 rebounds; Kyle Singler scored 20 in Duke’s destruction of UNC-Greensboro; Kalin Lucas had 21 points as Michigan State destroyed Florida Gulf Coast; Marcus Jordan went scoreless in 11 minutes of his Central Florida debut, a win over UMass; and Jarvis Varnado posted 22 points, 14 boards and seven blocks in a surprising Mississippi State’s loss to Rider … But the line of the night came from Arkansas’ Rotnei Clarke. He dropped 51 points and THIRTEEN threes on Alcorn State in a 130-68 massacre. Alcorn coach Larry Smith put it best: “The way he was shooting the threes, I don’t see how you can possibly lose him. We failed to get him covered.” … And UAB’s Elijah Millsap, younger brother of Paul Millsap, put up 22 points and 11 boards in a win over Wisconsin-Green Bay. According to Elijah’s UAB website bio, big brother Paul plays for the Trail Blazers. We’re guessing somebody wrote that in the week he had that offer sheet signed … We’re out like CP …
Yo first one!
Martin goes down, Kings win 4 in a row for the first time in like a year and a half, go figure. Udrih has really stepped up.
go pacquiao!
Hornets are a mess for real.
Ty Lawsen’s dunk:
[www.youtube.com]
p.s. Lawsen got an 37-inch vertical!
[ezinearticles.com]
The scouting report on the Knicks’ white board said: “Morrow: 15-25 3’s.”
he was 15-25 from 3pt range for the season. aka, shooting 60%. guard him.
Dime Magazine once again showing little knowledge. Anthony Morrow is the best 3pt shooter on the planet. He was the best 3pt shooter last year and he’ll be the best this year. And btw, that’s 15 MADE 3pters in 25 attempts, baby. Anthony Morrow makes 3 pointers like most players on lay-ups. And as you can see, teams got him in their scouting reports.
It’s time for Dime Magazine to recognize.
Dime what have you got against Anthony Morrow? I been noticing these subliminal little disses..
Why mention G.S./ Knicks that much and then say NOTHING about the game ??? Was it that bad ???
I wouldn’t say Melo dropped 25 all over Artest.. most of his points came either off transition, or on Luke Walton/Adam Morrison
lakers are back to THIN after 2 MAYBE 3 games of not anorexic thin only a little thin.
so far my spurs have not won one on the road yet but the lakers have yet to beat a good team.
LMAO
just think, you guys will be without me the rest of the day, and tomorrow. GO SPURS GO! you ladies have fun now ok.
even if the dunk was less impressive, getting destroyed by a 5’11 rookie is FAR more embarrassing than getting dunked on by DWade.
And the less said about the Knicks game the better, The NY/NJ area has ONE win in 19 games combined. ugly.
Trade Chris Paul to New York Knicks.
even if the dunk was less impressive, getting destroyed by a 5â€²11 rookie is FAR more embarrassing than getting dunked on by DWade
^^^^this
DJ Mbenga 09 posters, collect ’em all!!
Blake Griffin
Rudy Gay
Ty Lawson
I think JR (What’s the official number of hours we were supposed to call him Earl, like 16?) would give Sorrow a run for his monnnnay.
‘Reke for ROY
Ohhhh and by the way, this layout is horrible/awful/annoying/dreadful/mind numbing…
nasty, nasty dunk – lawson has Spud Webbish type hops
The Denver crowd never really cheered, it was more like a collective “oh no…..did you see that shit? that was nasty…”
that should be against the law, SON!
Didn’t the Celtics get the memo that they weren’t suppose to lose in November, because Dime said so? Now they lost two! The nerve!
Ay if we get the chance people can we jump over to BOUNCEMAG.COM and leave a message for your man 40cal, a writer at bounce who was slashed in his own neighborhood last night. He’s a regular commenter on Dime recently and one of the realest writers at Bounce.
get back to ballin’ soon 40.
Once Pau gets healthy, the Lakers will be fine. Nothing to worry about. Cool, calm, and collected like Kakashi.
“Question: If the Nuggets and Knicks are the two most-tattooed teams in the League, would the Kings be the least-tatted? … ”
That would be the Raptors.
Good road win for the Hawks. Dime is right on–Hawks needed that win to give them confidence on road vs. teams like Boston, LA, San Antonio and Cleveland.
Hawks off to great start–7-2, with 6 of those 9 games played on the road (typical tough early season schedule–with teams like LA and Boston playing everything at home early on, someone’s got to do the traveling–just the league pecking order at work)! Now, Atlanta just has to learn to keep intensity up against lesser teams. (Big road loss to Charlotte alreay, and watch them stuggle tonight vs. N.O. in Atlanta, w/o CP.)
What about that much vaunted Boston bench? As I previously said, I’d take Jamal Crawford over the lot of them (although Crawford didn’t even have a very good game last night).
Not a bad win for 6 role players, huh? And JJ looked pretty good didn’t he, non-believers?
and the winner is……………….. FROM CAGUAS, PUERTO RICOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO MIGUEL COOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOTTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Don’t ride LA to much. LA looked hell of tired in the second half and all shots were hitting the front of the rim. Must have been a tough flight from Arizona. Nuggets looked fresh and happy to be at home. A fresh LA could beat them even without Pau. Nuggets can have the early in the season one out of four games trophy. Looking at Martin and JR you would have thought they won a playoff game.
dj should change his name to mbangedon
@emory- LOL
When Gasol gets back the Lakers will be fine. Much to my chagrin.
@ JJustice
Melo was Schooling Ron-Ron… Drives and step backs that made Artest’s eyes cross-eyed and googley….
some of those artest fouls were suspect again..mann he gets calls on him..love the maturity tho..kept walking..didnt say anything..he knows whats up right now..playing for the bigger picture..these games are great and help in gelling the team together..but at the end of the day they arent that important..it gives the nugs a lot more confidence heading into other games against good teams and when they play us again..but you can always talk about gasol not being there and the argument stops..
wish they would have played with some more energy..but they did look pretty damn tired..
not a statement win at all…what statement?They’re the 2nd best team in the west. They beat us with our 2nd best player who we will have if we play them.It was real one sided officiating and us not having out 2nd best player…please…statement nothing.If memory serves me correctly they blew us out one of those games in Denver in the WC finals last year and we ended winning it in 6 on there court….nothing at all to worry about if your a Laker fan when we play them in LA we’ll blow them out too.
@27 agreed.. there just wasnt much fight in them after the first quarter. the nuggets just flat out outplayed the lakers with energy and everything. i noticed a couple of things last night though
1. fish looks terrible chasing these quick point guards around
2. farmar is even more terrible for his terrible mistakes and shooting shots when he’s not supposed to
3. when pau is out of the game, kobe takes the challenge too personally and therefore turns back into the old self of ballhogging
4. odom is our most consistent player right now but needs to show free throws better
5. artest is showing maturity yet gets called for the most BS calls
6. shannon brown needs more minutes over farmar
7. personally i think we should just get rid of all of the white players on the team except for pau (farmar, sasha, luke, adam)
8. phil should’ve called time out during his infamous “no time out” situation
9. bynum needs to start getting at least 10 touches on the block in the game. his hook is automatic
exactly LA baller there was alot of suspect calls and beyond Laker games this is my biggest problem with Derek Stafford does not like Kobe and he makes it obvious whenever he officiates his games.I mean there replaying some of the calls and it’s ridiculous.Stern doesn’t make his discipline for poorly officiated games public or transparent which leads me to believe that he’s giving orders on these games and that’s why that Donaghy situation occured and trust he’s not the only one doing it. Stern needs to restore integrity and trust back with the NBA fan base and he hasn’t taken any steps toward this.
I swear Dime acts like they never heard of Anthony Morrow before; how hard was it to figure out that he’s shot 15-25 from 3 this year..then I remember their smack several days ago when they thought it was ludicrous to consider him the best 3pt shooter in the league as one of the warriors’ announcers had referred to him as even though he lead the association on 3pt shooting as a rookie!
do your homework Dime!
Gotta comment on the game..
Dont want certain knock fans around here to think im only on here reppin when we win..
So it was a good game.. both teams played hard lol have a good weekend ya’ll!!
COTTO BOUT TO GET IN THAT ASS!!
Lol statement games dont really come under 10 games in the season but AYE whatever makes u feel good bout ya team Melo & Dime..
If we got the midas touch like that lol.. but thats 2 3rd quarters the refs HANDED to the other team and we lost those games.. like i said the only thing that’ll hurt us in our repeat bid is the refs come April, June.. gotta love the NBA.. where the fixin happens..
@ All Morrow Supporters..
Like i said.. there aint too much West Coast love around here so dont be too surprised..
cotto is gonna get this today mannnn..should be in vegas right now..faaak!!
Not gonna lie Melo has been a beast so far, I haven’t been that impressed with him since Syracuse, he did work last night. But the Lakers got homer’d. outside of Billups Lawson and Melo the rest of the Nuggets are thugs and morons, not basketball players. Lets not ignore that Artest and Odom essentially fouled out with about 8 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter. Combine that with Josh Powell getting 3 fouls in his first 2 minutes of PT? The league knows whats up. It makes more money if the teams appear to be good match ups.
That’s funny didn’t here any laker fans crying about the refs when melo was on the bench for most of the first half with 3 very questionable calls.
Cotto is going to handle Pacman, don’t believe the hype.
@lakeshow
just accept the beating like a man, and don’t whine about the Refs. You know it will be a different game when Gasol is back anyways, and Bynum is back to the bench when the games get serious
Grizzlies already looking at Tinsley as AI’s replacement. Chris Wallace sure loves them hard asses. Wouldn’t be surprised if they traded for Capt Jack-off…
Marcus Jordan – what a joke!
jennings just hit the warriors for 55!!!
pacman just DESTROYED cotto!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
to all doubters out there.. bring out your excuses to why cotto got owned!!!
props to cotto though. hes one tough SOB!
Good to see cats saying ‘Cotto will win!’, then Pacman proving once again why that won’t happen. It’s like he read all these doubter’s shit, then gave all of you fools one big ‘Fuck you’. LOL. Priceless.
That cat is one fucking warrior. Damn, that kid can fight.
Cheers to the best in the world.
pacquiao G.O.A.T!
Brandon Jennings goes for 55 pts and the win! in his SEVENTH GAME !!!!
This is what happens when highschoolers go to EUROPE for a year and not your gay college ball.
This is the PROOF that european basketball school is indeed better for a player longterm, better than ANYTHING college ball could offer!
Just read the recent interviews Young Money gave, one year of european ball makes rookies score 55.
College Ball is officially dead
@ 44-47… Does that mean Bruce will shut up? Guy’s been jocking Cotto’s testicals on the message boards.
BNZA – why do you guys have players come over here and do clown work then? what works for some guys doesn’t always work for others. I would agree that going overseas and checking out a different lifestyle would help a lot of people, but college ball will live forever buddy! And it’s proven to help lots of college players become great pros.
If then statements aren’t made on one example.