Oregon’s Olu Ashaolu “Vince Carters” Utah For A Huge Dunk

Oregon is on the bubble of nearly everyone’s mock NCAA Tournament bracket at 22-8. The dunk by its senior forward,, on Saturday however, needs no second-guessing.

Ashaolu, a 6-7, 220-pound forward who played at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Oregon after graduation for a final season of eligibility, made Oregon’s 94-48 win over Utah somehow even worse with his “didn’t see you standing there” slam. The Utes’ Javon Dawson turned his back on Ashaolu’s drive but couldn’t get out of the way fast enough.

The worst loss in Utah history (Andre Miller isn’t walking through that door, Salt Lake City) was punctuated by Ashaolu’s dunk, which made the rounds on Sportscenter’s top 10.